NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A huge fourth-quarter push led the Augustana women’s basketball team to victory against MSU Moorhead in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday afternoon, 77-63.

The top seed from the NSIC South Division, Augustana improves to 12-4 on the year while MSU Moorhead, the north division fourth seed, falls to 6-5 to conclude its season.

At the 5:12 mark in the third quarter, the Vikings trailed by eight points, the biggest lead the Dragons would have on the day.

Despite trailing for over 30 minutes of the game, A hot-shooting fourth quarter for the Vikings, 63 percent from the field allowed Augustana to surpass the Dragons.

With 8:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Augustana was trailing 52-46 when the Vikings went on a 26-7 run to flip the score to 71-59. Junior Vishe’ Rabb accounted for 13 of Augustana’s points during that stretch to give the Vikings the 12-point advantage with 1:41 remaining in the game.

A steal with under a minute to go by senior Hannah Mitby was enough to slay the Dragons and give Augustana the nod leading to the final score of 77-63 when the final buzzer sounded.

Rabb led the Vikings in scoring with 20 points, improving on last week’s season-high for her. Joining her in double-digit scoring was the sophomore duo of Lauren Sees and Aislinn Duffy with 14 apiece. Duffy was Augustana’s leading rebounder with ten boards, securing a double-double, her fourth of the season.

The Dragons were led by Peyton Boom who accounted for a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vikings will play the winner of the Minnesota State/St. Cloud State game Saturday at 1 p.m. The Mavericks and Huskies play Friday at 1 p.m.

