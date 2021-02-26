Advertisement

NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead

Vikings end game on 27-6 run to win 77-63
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A huge fourth-quarter push led the Augustana women’s basketball team to victory against MSU Moorhead in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday afternoon, 77-63.

The top seed from the NSIC South Division, Augustana improves to 12-4 on the year while MSU Moorhead, the north division fourth seed, falls to 6-5 to conclude its season.

At the 5:12 mark in the third quarter, the Vikings trailed by eight points, the biggest lead the Dragons would have on the day.

Despite trailing for over 30 minutes of the game, A hot-shooting fourth quarter for the Vikings, 63 percent from the field allowed Augustana to surpass the Dragons.

With 8:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Augustana was trailing 52-46 when the Vikings went on a 26-7 run to flip the score to 71-59. Junior Vishe’ Rabb accounted for 13 of Augustana’s points during that stretch to give the Vikings the 12-point advantage with 1:41 remaining in the game.

A steal with under a minute to go by senior Hannah Mitby was enough to slay the Dragons and  give Augustana the nod leading to the final score of 77-63 when the final buzzer sounded.

Rabb led the Vikings in scoring with 20 points, improving on last week’s season-high for her. Joining her in double-digit scoring was the sophomore duo of Lauren Sees and Aislinn Duffy with 14 apiece. Duffy was Augustana’s leading rebounder with ten boards, securing a double-double, her fourth of the season.

The Dragons were led by Peyton Boom who accounted for a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vikings will play the winner of the Minnesota State/St. Cloud State game Saturday at 1 p.m. The Mavericks and Huskies play Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
Sioux Falls family has 3 days to raise money for wheelchair van

Latest News

Go-Ahead 3 vs. Augustana in overtime win
NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Northern State Works Overtime To Win Another Thriller With Augustana
Vikings rally to win NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal
NSIC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT-Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead
Prior to NSIC Tournament loss to UM-Duluth
NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Short-Handed Sioux Falls Stopped By Duluth
Tigers would fall in semifinals to Rapid City Stevens
Harrisburg & RC Stevens Win State Dual Wrestling Openers