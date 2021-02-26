Pepper Entertainment announces another concert for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers will perform at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 15th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 5th at 10:00 AM for the show. They start at $36.

According to the news release put out by Pepper Entertainment Friday, Jamey Johnson doesn’t create a set list, so no two shows are the same. The award-winning country singer and songwriter has been nominated for 11 Grammys. The Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association awarded him two Song of the Year trophies for “Give It Away” and “In Color.”

The concert will be held at the midway at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Earlier this month, Pepper Entertainment announced country artist, Lee Brice, would perform two shows at The District in Sioux Falls. The entertainment agency has said for all shows, people need to review any advisories or restrictions that may be in place at a specific venue because of COVID-19. The company is asking people not to attend shows if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within two weeks of the concert, and if they’re under a self-quarantine order.

