Advertisement

Ride service in Brookings receives an update

A service in Brookings previously known as “Safe Ride” is now called “Rabbit Ride” and is...
A service in Brookings previously known as “Safe Ride” is now called “Rabbit Ride” and is streamlined with an app.(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A service in Brookings previously known as “Safe Ride” is now called “Rabbit Ride” and has become streamlined with an app.

The program was founded in 2006 to ensure that South Dakota State University students and the Brookings community as a whole had a safe alternative to get home on Friday and Saturday nights.

It originally operated as a free transit system, but now includes an app called “Tap Ride” and operates more like a ride share service similar to Uber and Lyft.

“Now they’re able to hop on the app and request that ride. They know exactly when the bus is going to be there and where they’re going,” said Mariah Weber, the assistant director for the Miller Wellness Center.

Students are able to login to the app using their student information, but the ride service is available to everyone by calling (605)695-3984.

Keeping the organization running for 16 years has been a team effort.

“The collaboration with BATA (Brookings Area Transit Association) couldn’t have been done without the wellness center and the student association,” said Brenda Schweitzer, the executive director for BATA.

Funding for the program comes from several locations, including a grant from the Office of Highway Safety, money from the City of Brookings, and other local sponsors including some of the bars. The hope is that the program can continue.

“It’s truly a free ride share. It’s awesome, and I hope that we don’t have to charge people in the future,” said Weber.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
UPDATE: Family raising money for wheelchair van reaches goal
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments

Latest News

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
South Dakota law enforcement groups call for Ravnsborg to resign
Former FLDS sect campground near Pringle, S.D. (file photo/KOTA)
Members who broke with polygamous sect buy former compound
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check