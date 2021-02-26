Ride service in Brookings receives an update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A service in Brookings previously known as “Safe Ride” is now called “Rabbit Ride” and has become streamlined with an app.

The program was founded in 2006 to ensure that South Dakota State University students and the Brookings community as a whole had a safe alternative to get home on Friday and Saturday nights.

It originally operated as a free transit system, but now includes an app called “Tap Ride” and operates more like a ride share service similar to Uber and Lyft.

“Now they’re able to hop on the app and request that ride. They know exactly when the bus is going to be there and where they’re going,” said Mariah Weber, the assistant director for the Miller Wellness Center.

Students are able to login to the app using their student information, but the ride service is available to everyone by calling (605)695-3984.

Keeping the organization running for 16 years has been a team effort.

“The collaboration with BATA (Brookings Area Transit Association) couldn’t have been done without the wellness center and the student association,” said Brenda Schweitzer, the executive director for BATA.

Funding for the program comes from several locations, including a grant from the Office of Highway Safety, money from the City of Brookings, and other local sponsors including some of the bars. The hope is that the program can continue.

“It’s truly a free ride share. It’s awesome, and I hope that we don’t have to charge people in the future,” said Weber.

