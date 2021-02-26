Advertisement

Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest Sioux Falls Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest Sioux Falls Friday.

The standoff began just before 10 am at a hotel near W. Russell Street and West Avenue. The suspect, 44-year-old Steven Debelts, was wanted by authorities in connection to a robbery.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Debelts surrendered just after noon.

Debelts is facing second-degree robbery charges.

