Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest Sioux Falls Friday.

The standoff began just before 10 am at a hotel near W. Russell Street and West Avenue. The suspect, 44-year-old Steven Debelts, was wanted by authorities in connection to a robbery.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Debelts surrendered just after noon.

Debelts is facing second-degree robbery charges.

