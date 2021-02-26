Advertisement

SDSU professor publishes novel set in South Dakota

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Steven Wingate is an English professor at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He’s published several books before, but his latest will be released Monday. It’s called The Leave-Takers.

The Leave-Takers features a man from Boston and a woman from Los Angeles, who almost get married before things fell apart. Fate brought them back together in South Dakota, where they start fighting for their relationship. Wingate takes readers through their journey in The Leave-Takers. It can be purchased online right now.

The novel is from the University of Nebraska Press as part of its Flyover Fiction series dedicated to literature of the Great Plains. The book is set outside of Clark, South Dakota. It will be officially published on Monday and a virtual launch event will take place March 15th. It starts at 7:00 PM via Zoom. A link to the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
Sioux Falls family has 3 days to raise money for wheelchair van
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments

Latest News

Barks and Brews was on Saturday, February 20th at the Sioux Falls Arena.
First annual Barks & Brews event raises $10,000 for Sioux Falls Humane Society
This weekend you can find some fun and innovative ideas for your home at the 62nd annual Sioux...
Sioux Empire Home Show begins this weekend
SDSU professor publishes book set in South Dakota
SDSU Professor publishes novel set in South Dakota
Pepper Entertainment announced another concert in Sioux Falls featuring Jamey Johnson with...
Pepper Entertainment announces another concert for Sioux Falls