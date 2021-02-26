SDSU professor publishes novel set in South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Steven Wingate is an English professor at South Dakota State University in Brookings. He’s published several books before, but his latest will be released Monday. It’s called The Leave-Takers .

The Leave-Takers features a man from Boston and a woman from Los Angeles, who almost get married before things fell apart. Fate brought them back together in South Dakota, where they start fighting for their relationship. Wingate takes readers through their journey in The Leave-Takers . It can be purchased online right now.

The novel is from the University of Nebraska Press as part of its Flyover Fiction series dedicated to literature of the Great Plains. The book is set outside of Clark, South Dakota. It will be officially published on Monday and a virtual launch event will take place March 15th. It starts at 7:00 PM via Zoom. A link to the event can be found here.

