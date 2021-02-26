Sioux Empire Home Show begins this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend you can find some fun and innovative ideas for your home at the 62nd annual Sioux Empire Home Show. The event starts Friday February 26th at 10 AM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5 PM.

The home show has been around since 1959 and is put on by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.

”Obviously it’s been growing, but it’s become quite the experience to come out here and check it out,” said Brad Mair, Sioux Empire Home Show Co-chair.

Over 200 hundred vendors will show off different services, trends and products.

”It really is a one-stop shop. Anything you can think of related to the home can be found out here. Everything from financing your home, to using a realtor to buy a home, to looking at developments to build it or a builder or remodeler to do those features,” said Mair.

”It’s a brand new layout, so everything is brand new, fresh, all the latest styles are here. Literally if something is new in 2021, it’s out there,” said Adam Balding, Sioux Empire Home Show Co-chair.

Many of this year’s trends have been inspired by the pandemic.

”This is going to be a really busy year. I think there are a lot of people who are reevaluating the different aspects of their home, what’s important to them. There’s people that are working from home, people that are cooking a little more now. So maybe it’s time to do that kitchen remodel,” said Mair.

One feature growing in popularity is home automation.

“You can control your window coverings or even your house with your tablets or mobile devices. You can set up scenes where every morning at say 7:30 they raise and every night at 9 O’clock they go down. Even set up a geofence, when you turn a corner your shades will go up. Amazon, Alexa will turn on your favorite song. It’s really cool technology,” said Balding.

More people are also focusing on sprucing up their backyards.

Regular admission is $7 and children 12 and under are free. For more information about the Sioux Empire Home Show click here.

