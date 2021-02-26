Advertisement

Sioux Falls shows local support for Rare Disease Day

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rare Disease Day will be celebrated Sunday, February 28. It is a rare date on the calendar and draws attention to the nature of rare conditions that affect thousands of people in our communities. Sanford Research staff are helping to combat these difficulties through their work. Ben Forred of Sanford Research illustrated how a singular rare disease affects less than 200,000 people in the United States, but over 25 million Americans live with a rare disease.

“At Sanford Research, we have a centralized international rare disease patient registry, called CoRDS, where we coordinate the advancement of research into rare diseases,” said Ben Forred, director of CoRDS at Sanford Research. “We’re committed to advancing the research behind these diseases to improve the quality of life for those living with a rare disease.”

In an effort to show awareness in Sioux Falls, the Arc of Dreams and Falls Park will light up Saturday and Sunday.

