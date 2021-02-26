South Dakota expecting 7,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting next week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending FDA approval, South Dakota is expected to receive 7,000 doses of the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This will bring the state’s allotment to just over 25,000 doses per week.

One of the advantages the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has over others is that it is a single-dose vaccine. This could appeal to those who don’t live as close to medical clinics or don’t want to get multiple shots.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says it’s going to be a great option for people that have trouble being able to schedule out for a second dose. “

Folks that maybe they are in another state for the winter and they’re coming home and just the logistics of the two-dose vaccine make it hard for some people and so we do expect there to be some excitement among people to get the one dose and just be done with it,”she said.

Another big difference in this vaccine is that it does not require extremely cold storage facilities. Dr. David Basel of Avera Medical says the storage differences will make a big impact.

“It’s a lot more shelf-stable so refrigerator stable so it doesn’t have to require near the special handling that some of the vaccines that we’ve had out before need so there’s a lot of advantages coming out with this vaccine,” said Dr. Basel.

Malsam-Rysdon is confident that the state’s clinics will use all of the vaccines that are allotted to them.

“We’ve been in a state of readiness of needing and wanting more vaccines and I’m very confident that our vaccinating partners across the state are ready for this. They will get shots in arms and we will effectively use the vaccines that we’re allocated so I’m excited,” said Malsam-Rysdon

There are still a few steps left before the vaccine will be administered to patients, as a group of experts from the federal government is expected to give their recommendation for who this vaccine should be geared towards this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.