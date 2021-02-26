Advertisement

Tracking Some Snow for Saturday

Slightly Cooler for the Weekend
By Tyler Roney
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The breezy conditions will diminish heading into tonight leaving us with some quiet conditions. As we head into Saturday, the day will begin on a quiet note, but we are tracking some snowfall to develop mainly in southern South Dakota by Saturday afternoon and move east through Saturday night.

Snowfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be possible mainly in southern South Dakota and into parts of northern Nebraska, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. Traveling will be briefly difficult Saturday night along I-90 and into early Sunday morning. Despite new snowfall, temperatures will warm up above freezing on Sunday with the return of the sunshine. Nearly all of it will melt!

Next week, temperatures will be warming right back up once more. Highs will be in the lower 40′s east on Monday and back in the lower 50′s west. Sunshine and dry weather will stick around all throughout next week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 50′s nearly everywhere by the middle of next week just continuing to melt our snow pack. The first full week of March will be rather uneventful weather-wise with no major storm system on the way.

