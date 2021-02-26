Advertisement

Watertown ice arena project receives $1 million gift

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An effort to bring a new ice arena to Watertown has received a major boost.

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard donated $1 million to project, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The donation was first announced at a city council meeting last week, but at the time, the donor wished to remain anonymous. However, the identity of who was behind gift came to light on Friday.

First PREMIER Bank CEO Dana Dykhouse said the gift is part of his organization’s commitment to supporting the people and communities it serves.

Dykhouse said, “things like parks and athletic facilities are important quality of life features. They make a community vibrant and help attract new people and businesses.”

Together, First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard are one of Watertown’s largest employers, with nearly 400 employees.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

