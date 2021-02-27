Advertisement

Aberdeen Chamber voices support for five State Senate bills

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are listing their support for a number of bills headed through the South Dakota State Legislature.

The list includes Senate bills 171, SB 84, SB 155, SB 162, and SB 47. These bills touch on a number of topics that the board stated would help the region and the community, from scholarships and building projects to infrastructure funding.

Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs said the Board is looking to help get as much funding back into Aberdeen and the surrounding area as possible. And noted that the effects of the ongoing pandemic are still being felt, and will continue for the immediate future.

“It’s been a difficult year for everybody. Especially the small towns surrounding our region. So, there is extra money available this year. I think the goal is just that we want to use it correctly, we want to use it to help those small businesses that were impacted,” Ochs said.

Ochs said the chamber and its board feel that with their voice, they can help speak up for bills that could benefit not just Aberdeen but the area as a whole.

“We’re the hub of the region. And so, we really do want to look out for those smaller communities that may not have the resources that Aberdeen, or Sioux Falls, or Rapid City have.”

And Ochs said this list is by no means comprehensive of the number of bills the chamber is keeping an eye on, and there’s plenty more that could benefit the region.

“And I know there are others too that we haven’t taken a position on, but that we’re watching very closely.”

