Advertisement

Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Brandon Police Cars
Brandon Police Cars(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brandon, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon City Council members and the community will come together on Monday to discuss the possibility of dissolving the police department.

“At this point there is no set consensus by the council to move forward on this, what will happen is it will be discussed,” said David Kull, Brandon City Council Member.

Former council member Blaine Jones says this is not the first time this has been discussed, but those involved understand why there is reason for debate.

“From a council perspective I think they are only doing their due diligence from a fiscal standpoint to see if it makes any sense,” said Jones.

Some council members voiced their opposition to dissolving the police department.

“This discussion sends the wrong message to our dedicated police officers and the Brandon community,” said Vickie David, Brandon City Council Member.

Still, discussions like these are not uncommon for cities to have.

“That we have these discussions and there’s councils and commissions that have discussions like this all the time, it’s fair to bring it up, to hit some of the talking points and then decide how to proceed,” said Kull.

Opponents say Brandon is already an extremely safe city to live in and that doesn’t happen by accident.

In 2019 the city was voted the safest city to live in South Dakota by backgroundchecks.org.

“Nothing but good to say about the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, they are also an incredible group of people, that have nothing but a top-notch agency, however there are big differences between a municipal department and a sheriff’s department,” said Jones.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
UPDATE: Family raising money for wheelchair van reaches goal
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments

Latest News

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are listing their support for a number of...
Aberdeen Chamber voices support for five State Senate bills
Aberdeen Police say during an unrelated investigation, officers discovered an assortment of...
Aberdeen Police discover grenades, Civil War-era cannonball
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
A service in Brookings previously known as “Safe Ride” is now called “Rabbit Ride” and is...
Ride service in Brookings receives an update