GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian Nabs Last Spot In SoDAK 16, Brandon Valley Drills Douglas

Chargers win 60-37, Lynx roll 57-19
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unlike the other half of Region 3A SoDAK 16 qualifying, in which Tri-Valley upset second-ranked West Central 57-52 last night, the chalk would hold for fifth-ranked Sioux Falls Christian.

The Chargers cruised past Garretson 60-37 and into the SoDAK 16 on Friday night at Sioux Falls Christian High School. Elsewhere, in AA, fifth-ranked Brandon Valley built a 42-5 halftime lead over Douglas en route to a 57-19 victory.

