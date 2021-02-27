Advertisement

Harrisburg Boys Win Overtime Thriller At Lincoln

Tigers win 69-60
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Conner Geddes scored 20 points to lead the Harrisburg Tigers to a 69-60 overtime win at Lincoln on Friday night in boy’s prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

-CORRECTION: In the video we read the score as 68-60 due to an inaccurate score reported to us

