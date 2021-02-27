Advertisement

Pin In Final Match Pushes Pierre To State A Dual Wrestling Title

Dethrone Two-Time Defending Champion Rapid City Stevens 34-31
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders appeared well on their way to a second consecutive State A Dual Championship, leading the title dual with Pierre 31-18 with just three matches remaining.

That’s when the Governors stunned the Raiders in their own backyard, getting a pin from Blake Judson at 126 pounds, a major decision victory at 132 from Kahlor Hindman, and getting a Hayden Shaffer pin in the final match of the bout to steal the state championship 34-31.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
UPDATE: Family raising money for wheelchair van reaches goal
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Semifinals in Rapid City
State Wrestling Semifinal Highlights
Defeats Winner 27-25
Canton Repeats As State B Dual Wrestling Champion
Jacks sweep basketball doubleheader with Kangaroos
Jackrabbit Basketball Teams Win Friday Twin Bill With Kansas City
At Midco Aquatic Center In Sioux Falls
South Dakota State Swim Meet Begins