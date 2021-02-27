Pin In Final Match Pushes Pierre To State A Dual Wrestling Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders appeared well on their way to a second consecutive State A Dual Championship, leading the title dual with Pierre 31-18 with just three matches remaining.

That’s when the Governors stunned the Raiders in their own backyard, getting a pin from Blake Judson at 126 pounds, a major decision victory at 132 from Kahlor Hindman, and getting a Hayden Shaffer pin in the final match of the bout to steal the state championship 34-31.

