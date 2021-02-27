Advertisement

Release of Ravnsborg footage could affect other criminal trials moving forward

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is now facing backlash after footage from his interrogation was released just days ago.

The footage, which shows a visibly distraught Ravnsborg, was released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety at the direction of governor Noem.

The videos caught quickly people’s attention even making their way to national news outlets.

Within days, the videos were pulled down, after a South Dakota judge barred the release of any more documents or footage in connection with the investigation into Ravnsborg’s car accident.

The fact that these videos were released in the first place is unprecedented in South Dakota, and it’s not something analysts believe will become the norm moving forward.

“I don’t think it will set a precedent for more release of this type of information down the road. Just because of where our law is I don’t think all of a sudden this will open the floodgates and we’re going to see all types of investigative records being released in the future,” said David Bordewyk, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

Bordewyk says this is something that could lead to a more open investigation process throughout the state of South Dakota moving forward.

“There is very little the public or journalist get access to in terms of public records related to law enforcement in South Dakota so maybe this will help move this conversation along.”

