Snowfall Returns Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for parts of the Dakota News Now viewing area for tonight and into Sunday morning due to the impending snowfall.

Widespread snowfall accumulations of around 1 to 3 inches will be likely mainly in southern South Dakota, but there will be a pocket of moderate snowfall that will look to develop around Sioux Falls and stretch into southwestern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Iowa looking to bring around 3 to 5 inches and some locally higher totals than that will be possible as well. Another area that will see moderate snowfall in that range will be in southwestern South Dakota.

Traveling will be briefly difficult Saturday night along I-90 and into early Sunday morning. Despite new snowfall, temperatures will warm up slightly above freezing on Sunday with the return of the sunshine. Most of it will melt! Give yourself extra time in the morning while heading to church and running other errands. Roads will be better by the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will be warming right back up once more. Highs will be in the lower 40′s east on Monday and back in the lower 50′s west. Sunshine and dry weather will stick around all throughout next week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 50′s nearly everywhere by the middle of next week just continuing to melt our snow pack. The first full week of March will be rather uneventful weather-wise with no major storm system on the way.

