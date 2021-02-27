Advertisement

South Dakota reports 187 more COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)- South Dakota health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related-deaths and 187 new cases of the virus.

There have now been 1,886 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 112,000 cases overall. As of Saturday, the state is reporting 1,910 active cases.

The state says 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the health department, nearly 25% of the state’s population received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and nearly 13% have received the full two-dose series.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
UPDATE: Family raising money for wheelchair van reaches goal

Latest News

Ride service in Brookings receives an update
Ride service in Brookings receives an update
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday
The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are listing their support for a number of...
Aberdeen Chamber voices support for five State Senate bills
Aberdeen Police say during an unrelated investigation, officers discovered an assortment of...
Aberdeen Police discover grenades, Civil War-era cannonball