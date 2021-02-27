South Dakota reports 187 more COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)- South Dakota health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related-deaths and 187 new cases of the virus.

There have now been 1,886 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 112,000 cases overall. As of Saturday, the state is reporting 1,910 active cases.

The state says 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the health department, nearly 25% of the state’s population received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and nearly 13% have received the full two-dose series.

