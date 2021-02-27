Advertisement

State Wrestling Semifinal Highlights

Brandon Valley & Canton Have Team Leads Heading Into Championship Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks and Brandon Valley Lynx each head into the final day of the South Dakota State Wrestling Meet with a 22 point lead for the team championship.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from Friday’s semifinal round! The team leaderboards are below.

Through semifinals Friday
Through semifinals Friday(Dakota News Now)
Through semifinals Friday
Through semifinals Friday(Dakota News Now)

