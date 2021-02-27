State Wrestling Semifinal Highlights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks and Brandon Valley Lynx each head into the final day of the South Dakota State Wrestling Meet with a 22 point lead for the team championship.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from Friday’s semifinal round! The team leaderboards are below.

Through semifinals Friday (Dakota News Now)

Through semifinals Friday (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.