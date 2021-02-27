Advertisement

Transgender rights protest kicks off final “Legislative Coffee”

Transgender rights protest kicks off final "Legislative Coffee"(Cordell Wright)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s final “Legislative Coffee” began with a peaceful protest of anti-transgender legislation.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in front of the Southeast Technical College auditorium to protest as well as in 6 other cities to have their voices be heard.

“I think the fact there are 7 different cities shows that there is a unified front on this particular matter,” said protester, Bonnie Dougherty.

The group is specifically addressing house bill 1217. Which would prevent transgender girls from participating in high school sports that are designated for females.

“All girls deserve the opportunity to participate in athletics,” said Cody Ingle, the Vice President for Sioux Falls Pride.

Once the forum actually began, there were strong debates for both sides of the bill.

“I just believe there are definitely biological differences between boys and girls,” said State Senator for District 11, Jim Stalzer.

“We need to be concerned about their emotional and mental welfare and support them for who they are,” said State Senator for District 15, Reynold Nesiba.

The South Dakota High school activity association currently has policies in place that address this particular issue.

“What this bill is doing is essentially creating a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist in this state,” said Ingle.

Some attendees of all the forums said that this “Legislative Coffee” had the most spirited debate.

While this was the 3rd and final “Legislative Coffee” there are still two weeks remaining in the legislative session.

