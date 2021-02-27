Winter Making a Return Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a mild and mostly dry week, old man winter will be making a return for parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for areas along I-90 stretching east to Mitchell and then east-northeast into southwestern Minnesota. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for Sioux Falls, Worthington, Windom and Marshall. These alerts begin at 6 PM tonight and continue through 6 AM Sunday.

TONIGHT: A strong low pressure will track northeast across Iowa, bringing the snow chances to our area. The southern two-thirds of the area will see a chance of snow with the best chance across southern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota. Areas around Aberdeen, Mobridge and Sisseton should miss out on the snow, although a flurry or two could be possible. The precipitation will start to move in after 3-4 PM and may start as light rain or a wintry mix before transitioning to snow around mid-evening, and the snow may be heavy at times. As far as accumulations go, 1-3″ of snow is expected, but areas in the watch area could see 3-6″ with isolated higher amounts. It will be difficult to pinpoint exact totals because of the potential for snow banding. Where the snow banding sets up is where the heaviest totals are expected. Either way, travel will be impacted tonight into Sunday morning with the wet, heavy snowfall. Winds trend E to ESE at 5-20 mph but will shift to the northwest overnight. Lows range from the teens north to the 20s south.

SUNDAY: A few light snow showers may linger along and east of I-29 early Sunday morning, but skies will be gradually clearing and skies should be sunny to mostly sunny into the afternoon. Skies remain clear to mostly clear Sunday night as high pressure moves in. Winds will be a little breezy out of the W and NW at 10-20 mph, but will become WNW to WSW at 5-15 mph Sunday night. Highs range from the upper 20s to low 30s east to the upper 30s to mid 40s west. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

FIRST WEEK OF MARCH: It’s looking to be a near picture perfect week to begin March, also the beginning of Meteorological Spring. It’ll be a little cool Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s east with 40s west, but after that, expect highs for most of the week in the 50s with some areas in central and western South Dakota getting into the lower 60s. This will be thanks to a breezy southerly wind and a ridge building in the jet stream.

LONG TERM: If you like the warm weather, the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from March 7 through March 13, indicates a pretty high chance of being above average. Precipitation chances look to be trending wetter as well, which is good because of our drought situation.

