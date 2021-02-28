Brandon Valley Wins First State A Title & Ends Region’s 49-Year Drought
Lynx dethrone two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1972 the Washington Warriors claimed the second ever South Dakota State A Wrestling Team Championship.
49 years later the Brandon Valley Lynx will at last bring a title from the state’s highest classification back to the metro area.
The Lynx dominated the South Dakota State A Meet from started to finish, claiming their first team title and dethroning two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens on Saturday in Rapid City.
Full results are listed below:
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
- 5th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 6th Place - Korbin Osborn of Sturgis
- 7th Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 8th Place - Evan Eckholm of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 33-1, Fr. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
- Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 38-7, Fr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Miles (Brookings) 30-7, Fr. over Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 20-17, Fr. (MD 12-4)
7th Place Match
- Caleb Hodges (Madison) 23-15, 7th. over Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 23-12, So. (Dec 2-1)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
- 4th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place - Logan Brown of RC Central
- 8th Place - Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 44-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 36-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-13, So. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 34-12, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 29-14, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
- Logan Brown (RC Central) 24-23, Fr. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 15-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Logan Graf of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 4th Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton
- 5th Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 6th Place - Truman Stoller of Madison
- 7th Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 8th Place - Maverick Simons of Sturgis
1st Place Match
- Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 37-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-5, So. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 32-5, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Connor Hanson (Watertown) 20-10, Jr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 33-15, 8th. over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 26-11, So. (Dec 3-0)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 4th Place - Brock Martin of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis
- 6th Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 7th Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 8th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 26-0, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 43-2, So. over Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)
5th Place Match
- Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 24-9, Sr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
7th Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 34-5, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 32-9, 8th. (Dec 6-3)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
- 2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place - Kahlor Hindman of Pierre
- 5th Place - Jacob McCormick of RC Stevens
- 6th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 7th Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell
- 8th Place - Brayden Christensen of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-3, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 38-3, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 31-3, Jr. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 27-16, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
- Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 35-8, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 26-17, So. (Fall 1:25)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cael Larson of RC Central
- 2nd Place - Beau Beavers of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
- 5th Place - Corter Doney of RC Stevens
- 6th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
- 7th Place - Sam Olson of Madison
- 8th Place - Elijah Leonhardt of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Cael Larson (RC Central) 33-0, Sr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 43-8, Fr. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 19-11, So. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-10, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Sam Olson (Madison) 30-9, Sr. over Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 9-8)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place - Tyson Johnson of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Robby Edberg of West Central
- 5th Place - Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Bryan Roselles of RC Stevens
- 7th Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 8th Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 45-4, Sr. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 30-6, Sr. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 27-15, Sr. over Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 4:44)
7th Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 28-25, Fr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, So. (DQ)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Benson of RC Stevens
- 2nd Place - Ben Althoff of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place - Bailey Badwound of Spearfish
- 5th Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central
- 6th Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 7th Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
- 8th Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 29-2, Jr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 14-12)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-4, Sr. over Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- TJ Morrison (RC Central) 31-4, Sr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 24-16, So. (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 30-12, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 29-13, So. (Fall 5:11)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Tyson Degen of Mitchell
- 4th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens
- 5th Place - Lucas Hofer of Huron
- 6th Place - Mac Young of Watertown
- 7th Place - Graydon Bakke of RC Central
- 8th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
1st Place Match
- Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 25-1, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 28-1, Sr. (OT 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 30-8, Sr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 16-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Lucas Hofer (Huron) 21-6, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 30-10, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
7th Place Match
- Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 28-15, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 30-9, So. (Dec 11-4)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Lexan Thorson of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Samuel Calvert of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place - Emerant Beyene Balmong of Sf Lincoln
- 7th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
- 8th Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 33-0, So. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 24-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 37-4, So. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-7, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 33-14, Sr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 4:15)
7th Place Match
- Landin Winter (RC Central) 23-12, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron
- 2nd Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 4th Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Hunter Stambach of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
- 6th Place - Tyler Rudebusch of Watertown
- 7th Place - Nolan Archer of Brookings
- 8th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre
1st Place Match
- Tyson Lien (Huron) 35-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 36-6, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 27-6, Sr. over Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
7th Place Match
- Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-9, Sr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 26-14, So. (Fall 5:47)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
- 3rd Place - Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 4th Place - Toby Schneck of Milbank
- 5th Place - Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 7th Place - Jacob Larson of Pierre
- 8th Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 32-0, Jr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 4:40)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 37-11, So. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 43-7, Sr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 27-15, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Jacob Larson (Pierre) 25-12, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 38-12, So. (Fall 3:40)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Regan Bollweg of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
- 4th Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Wyatt Winter of Mitchell
- 6th Place - Tristan Cardona of Huron
- 7th Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 8th Place - Eli Huot of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
- Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 26-0, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 23-6, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 42-11, Jr. (Fall 4:33)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 33-10, Sr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 22-13, Sr. (Fall 2:25)
7th Place Match
- James Olson (Brookings) 26-14, So. over Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Preston Taylor of Pierre
- 4th Place - Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
- 5th Place - Sebastian Cardona of Huron
- 6th Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 7th Place - Michael Vroman of SF Washington
- 8th Place - Tyler Dean of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Taylor (Pierre) 30-6, Sr. over Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 0:13)
5th Place Match
- Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:16)
7th Place Match
- Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 30-10, Jr. over Tyler Dean (Watertown) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
Girls A - 112
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place - Shea Irion of Spearfish
- 3rd Place - Sydney Uhrig of Pierre
- 4th Place - Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 2-1, . (Fall 5:56)
3rd Place Match
- Sydney Uhrig (Pierre) 3-1, . over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7)
Girls A - 124
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Paige Denke of Rapid City Stevens
- 2nd Place - Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Celeste Katcheak of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place - Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, . over Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 2-1, . (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Celeste Katcheak (Rapid City Stevens) 3-1, . over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 2-2, . (Dec 7-5)
Girls A - 131
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Gazelles
- 2nd Place - Gianna Stangeland of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Gazelles) 3-0, . over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre) 2-1, . (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Melina Frank (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:01)
Girls A - 143
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
- 2nd Place - Hattie Baldwin of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Ehler Klay of Huron
- 4th Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) 2-1, . (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
- Ehler Klay (Huron) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, . (Fall 3:43)
Girls A - 167
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cherish Stern of Brookings Bobcats
- 2nd Place - Ali Bissell of Sf Roosevelt
- 3rd Place - Mary Mehlhaff of Pierre
- 4th Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Cherish Stern (Brookings Bobcats) 3-0, . over Ali Bissell (Sf Roosevelt) 2-1, . (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Mary Mehlhaff (Pierre) 3-1, . over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 1-2, . (Fall 1:23)
Girls A - 185
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marlee Shorter of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Betsy Martinez of Sf Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Emalee Larson of Pierre
- 4th Place - Klely Martinez of Sf Lincoln
Round 1
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 2:08)
- Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 4:35)
Round 2
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 1:36)
- Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:19)
Round 3
- Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . (Fall 3:02)
- Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:11)
Girls A - 275
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ciara McFarling of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Brooke Otte of Lennox
- 3rd Place - Maria Larson of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place - Allison Foote of West Central
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre) 3-0, . over Brooke Otte (Lennox) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00)
3rd Place Match
- Maria Larson (Sf Lincoln) 3-1, . over Allison Foote (West Central) 2-2, . (Fall 3:13)
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.