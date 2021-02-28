Advertisement

Brandon Valley Wins First State A Title & Ends Region’s 49-Year Drought

Lynx dethrone two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1972 the Washington Warriors claimed the second ever South Dakota State A Wrestling Team Championship.

49 years later the Brandon Valley Lynx will at last bring a title from the state’s highest classification back to the metro area.

The Lynx dominated the South Dakota State A Meet from started to finish, claiming their first team title and dethroning two-time defending champion Rapid City Stevens on Saturday in Rapid City.

Full results are listed below:

Final results
Final results(Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

A-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
  • 2nd Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place - Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
  • 5th Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
  • 6th Place - Korbin Osborn of Sturgis
  • 7th Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
  • 8th Place - Evan Eckholm of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 33-1, Fr. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 36-2, Fr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 38-7, Fr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 30-8, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Nolan Miles (Brookings) 30-7, Fr. over Korbin Osborn (Sturgis) 20-17, Fr. (MD 12-4)

7th Place Match

  • Caleb Hodges (Madison) 23-15, 7th. over Evan Eckholm (RC Stevens) 23-12, So. (Dec 2-1)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
  • 4th Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place - Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids
  • 6th Place - Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
  • 7th Place - Logan Brown of RC Central
  • 8th Place - Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

  • Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 44-0, Jr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 36-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 40-8, Sr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-13, So. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 34-12, Sr. over Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 29-14, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

7th Place Match

  • Logan Brown (RC Central) 24-23, Fr. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 15-4, Sr. (MD 9-1)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Logan Graf of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
  • 4th Place - Tucker Bahm of Yankton
  • 5th Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown
  • 6th Place - Truman Stoller of Madison
  • 7th Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
  • 8th Place - Maverick Simons of Sturgis

1st Place Match

  • Logan Graf (RC Stevens) 37-0, Jr. over Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-5, So. (MD 15-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 32-5, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Connor Hanson (Watertown) 20-10, Jr. over Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 33-15, 8th. over Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 26-11, So. (Dec 3-0)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
  • 4th Place - Brock Martin of Aberdeen Central
  • 5th Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis
  • 6th Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
  • 7th Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
  • 8th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

  • Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 26-0, So. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 43-2, So. over Brock Martin (Aberdeen Central) 30-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

5th Place Match

  • Logan Desersa (Sturgis) 24-9, Sr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 9-8)

7th Place Match

  • Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 34-5, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 32-9, 8th. (Dec 6-3)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
  • 2nd Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Kelton Olson of Sturgis
  • 4th Place - Kahlor Hindman of Pierre
  • 5th Place - Jacob McCormick of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
  • 7th Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell
  • 8th Place - Brayden Christensen of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-3, Sr. over Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 38-3, So. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kelton Olson (Sturgis) 31-3, Jr. over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 29-10, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob McCormick (RC Stevens) 27-16, Jr. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

  • Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 35-8, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 26-17, So. (Fall 1:25)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cael Larson of RC Central
  • 2nd Place - Beau Beavers of O`Gorman
  • 3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place - Hayden Shaffer of Pierre
  • 5th Place - Corter Doney of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
  • 7th Place - Sam Olson of Madison
  • 8th Place - Elijah Leonhardt of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

  • Cael Larson (RC Central) 33-0, Sr. over Beau Beavers (O`Gorman) 40-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:40 (21-6))

3rd Place Match

  • Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 43-8, Fr. over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Corter Doney (RC Stevens) 19-11, So. over Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 14-10, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

  • Sam Olson (Madison) 30-9, Sr. over Elijah Leonhardt (Sf Roosevelt) 28-18, Sr. (Dec 9-8)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
  • 2nd Place - Tyson Johnson of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Zach McKee of Dell Rapids
  • 4th Place - Robby Edberg of West Central
  • 5th Place - Nate Sprenkle of O`Gorman
  • 6th Place - Bryan Roselles of RC Stevens
  • 7th Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
  • 8th Place - Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

  • Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 45-4, Sr. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach McKee (Dell Rapids) 30-6, Sr. over Robby Edberg (West Central) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Nate Sprenkle (O`Gorman) 27-15, Sr. over Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens) 30-13, Jr. (Fall 4:44)

7th Place Match

  • Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 28-25, Fr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-7, So. (DQ)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Riley Benson of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Ben Althoff of Watertown
  • 3rd Place - Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
  • 4th Place - Bailey Badwound of Spearfish
  • 5th Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central
  • 6th Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
  • 7th Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
  • 8th Place - Barrett Schneck of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Riley Benson (RC Stevens) 29-2, Jr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 30-7, Jr. (Dec 14-12)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 37-4, Sr. over Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) 36-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • TJ Morrison (RC Central) 31-4, Sr. over Deegan Houska (Pierre) 24-16, So. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

  • Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 30-12, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 29-13, So. (Fall 5:11)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Tyson Degen of Mitchell
  • 4th Place - Tyler Voorhees of RC Stevens
  • 5th Place - Lucas Hofer of Huron
  • 6th Place - Mac Young of Watertown
  • 7th Place - Graydon Bakke of RC Central
  • 8th Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 25-1, Sr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 28-1, Sr. (OT 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 30-8, Sr. over Tyler Voorhees (RC Stevens) 16-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)

5th Place Match

  • Lucas Hofer (Huron) 21-6, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 30-10, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

7th Place Match

  • Graydon Bakke (RC Central) 28-15, So. over Justin Zirpel (West Central) 30-9, So. (Dec 11-4)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Lexan Thorson of Watertown
  • 3rd Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place - Samuel Calvert of Aberdeen Central
  • 6th Place - Emerant Beyene Balmong of Sf Lincoln
  • 7th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
  • 8th Place - Jack Kratz of Vermillion

1st Place Match

  • Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 33-0, So. over Lexan Thorson (Watertown) 24-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 37-4, So. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-7, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Samuel Calvert (Aberdeen Central) 33-14, Sr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (Sf Lincoln) 28-11, Sr. (Fall 4:15)

7th Place Match

  • Landin Winter (RC Central) 23-12, Jr. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Tyson Lien of Huron
  • 2nd Place - Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
  • 4th Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place - Hunter Stambach of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
  • 6th Place - Tyler Rudebusch of Watertown
  • 7th Place - Nolan Archer of Brookings
  • 8th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre

1st Place Match

  • Tyson Lien (Huron) 35-1, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 36-6, Jr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 27-6, Sr. over Tyler Rudebusch (Watertown) 16-7, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

7th Place Match

  • Nolan Archer (Brookings) 27-9, Sr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 26-14, So. (Fall 5:47)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
  • 2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
  • 3rd Place - Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
  • 4th Place - Toby Schneck of Milbank
  • 5th Place - Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
  • 7th Place - Jacob Larson of Pierre
  • 8th Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 32-0, Jr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 4:40)

3rd Place Match

  • Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 37-11, So. over Toby Schneck (Milbank) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

  • Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 43-7, Sr. over Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 27-15, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Jacob Larson (Pierre) 25-12, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 38-12, So. (Fall 3:40)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Regan Bollweg of Pierre
  • 2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place - Connor Wirtjes of Watertown
  • 4th Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place - Wyatt Winter of Mitchell
  • 6th Place - Tristan Cardona of Huron
  • 7th Place - James Olson of Brookings
  • 8th Place - Eli Huot of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Regan Bollweg (Pierre) 26-0, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 39-4, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Connor Wirtjes (Watertown) 23-6, Sr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 42-11, Jr. (Fall 4:33)

5th Place Match

  • Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 33-10, Sr. over Tristan Cardona (Huron) 22-13, Sr. (Fall 2:25)

7th Place Match

  • James Olson (Brookings) 26-14, So. over Eli Huot (RC Stevens) 25-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place - Preston Taylor of Pierre
  • 4th Place - Canyon Burkard of Chamberlain
  • 5th Place - Sebastian Cardona of Huron
  • 6th Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
  • 7th Place - Michael Vroman of SF Washington
  • 8th Place - Tyler Dean of Watertown

1st Place Match

  • Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-0, Fr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 22-4, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Preston Taylor (Pierre) 30-6, Sr. over Canyon Burkard (Chamberlain) 38-12, Fr. (Fall 0:13)

5th Place Match

  • Sebastian Cardona (Huron) 29-9, Sr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

7th Place Match

  • Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 30-10, Jr. over Tyler Dean (Watertown) 6-12, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

Girls A - 112

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place - Shea Irion of Spearfish
  • 3rd Place - Sydney Uhrig of Pierre
  • 4th Place - Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 2-1, . (Fall 5:56)

3rd Place Match

  • Sydney Uhrig (Pierre) 3-1, . over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 2-2, . (Dec 10-7)

Girls A - 124

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Paige Denke of Rapid City Stevens
  • 2nd Place - Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place - Celeste Katcheak of Rapid City Stevens
  • 4th Place - Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

  • Paige Denke (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0, . over Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 2-1, . (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Celeste Katcheak (Rapid City Stevens) 3-1, . over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 2-2, . (Dec 7-5)

Girls A - 131

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton Gazelles
  • 2nd Place - Gianna Stangeland of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Melina Frank of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton Gazelles) 3-0, . over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre) 2-1, . (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Melina Frank (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, . over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:01)

Girls A - 143

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place - Hattie Baldwin of Pierre
  • 3rd Place - Ehler Klay of Huron
  • 4th Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

  • Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 3-0, . over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) 2-1, . (Fall 1:17)

3rd Place Match

  • Ehler Klay (Huron) 3-1, . over Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 2-2, . (Fall 3:43)

Girls A - 167

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cherish Stern of Brookings Bobcats
  • 2nd Place - Ali Bissell of Sf Roosevelt
  • 3rd Place - Mary Mehlhaff of Pierre
  • 4th Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Cherish Stern (Brookings Bobcats) 3-0, . over Ali Bissell (Sf Roosevelt) 2-1, . (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Mary Mehlhaff (Pierre) 3-1, . over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 1-2, . (Fall 1:23)

Girls A - 185

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marlee Shorter of Pierre
  • 2nd Place - Betsy Martinez of Sf Lincoln
  • 3rd Place - Emalee Larson of Pierre
  • 4th Place - Klely Martinez of Sf Lincoln

Round 1

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 2:08)
  • Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 4:35)

Round 2

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . (Fall 1:36)
  • Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:19)

Round 3

  • Marlee Shorter (Pierre) 3-0, . over Betsy Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 2-1, . (Fall 3:02)
  • Emalee Larson (Pierre) 1-2, . over Klely Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 0-3, . (Fall 1:11)

Girls A - 275

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ciara McFarling of Pierre
  • 2nd Place - Brooke Otte of Lennox
  • 3rd Place - Maria Larson of Sf Lincoln
  • 4th Place - Allison Foote of West Central

1st Place Match

  • Ciara McFarling (Pierre) 3-0, . over Brooke Otte (Lennox) 2-1, . (Fall 5:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Maria Larson (Sf Lincoln) 3-1, . over Allison Foote (West Central) 2-2, . (Fall 3:13)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

