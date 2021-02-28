Canton Four-Peats As State B Wrestling Champion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks remain the gold standard in South Dakota prep wrestling.

A night after winning their second consecutive team dual championship, the C-Hawks won their fourth straight traditional team championship at the South Dakota State Wrestling Meet.

Full team and individual results are listed below.

Canton claims fourth straight title (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner Area

3rd Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area

4th Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton

5th Place - Brady Risetter of Redfield Area

6th Place - Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co

7th Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place - Tray Weiss of Custer

1st Place Match

Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-1, Fr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 31-4, So. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 35-7, 7th. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 35-10, So. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 26-9, 8th. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-7, 8th. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 32-12, 8th. (MD 14-5)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dragr Monson of Groton Area

2nd Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area

4th Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place - Teague Granum of Canton

6th Place - Ian Metz of Sisseton

7th Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County

8th Place - Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-0, Sr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 26-13, 8th. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 42-8, 8th. (TB-1 3-2)

5th Place Match

Teague Granum (Canton) 35-7, 8th. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 28-17, 8th. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match

Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 29-8, So. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14, 8th. (Dec 1-0)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner

3rd Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area

4th Place - Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

5th Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake

6th Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area

7th Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co

8th Place - Landon Woodward of Custer

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 36-0, Fr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 32-9, Fr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 28-7, Jr. over Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-5, Jr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

Cade Martian (Harding Co) 28-17, Jr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 26-17, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

3rd Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

4th Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

5th Place - Kale Ask of Canton

6th Place - Keaton Rohlfs of Redfield Area

7th Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-3, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 23-9, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Kale Ask (Canton) 30-9, So. over Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 38-13, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-7, 8th. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 23-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

3rd Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area

4th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area

5th Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

6th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area

7th Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

8th Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

1st Place Match

Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-3, Fr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 32-8, So. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Cael Larson (Webster Area) 32-5, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4, Jr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:17)

7th Place Match

Braden Weiss (Hill City) 30-13, Jr. over Andy Meyer (Canton) 35-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area

2nd Place - Braden Sehr of Canton

3rd Place - Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

4th Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area

6th Place - Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place - Brandon Bosworth of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

8th Place - Alec Dobson of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 48-1, Sr. over Braden Sehr (Canton) 29-2, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 37-10, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 37-9, Sr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-13, Sr. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area

2nd Place - Lane Miller of Howard

3rd Place - Mason Fey of Redfield Area

4th Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area

6th Place - Ashton Keller of Canton

7th Place - Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory

8th Place - Riley Roberts of Wagner

1st Place Match

Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 40-0, Jr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match

Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 49-4, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-11, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

5th Place Match

Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-5, So. over Ashton Keller (Canton) 37-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 23-11, Sr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton

3rd Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

4th Place - John Callies of Howard

5th Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

6th Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area

7th Place - Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley

8th Place - Rylan Peck of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 37-6, So. over John Callies (Howard) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-8, So. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 31-6, So. (Fall 2:37)

7th Place Match

Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 19-7, Jr. over Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 23-16, Fr. (Inj. 1:18)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton

3rd Place - Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place - Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area

5th Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area

7th Place - Ty Beyer of Howard

8th Place - Parker Noem of Custer

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 33-1, Fr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-6, Jr. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-8, So. (SV-1 4-3)

7th Place Match

Ty Beyer (Howard) 33-10, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sam Kruger of Winner Area

2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton

3rd Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

4th Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood

6th Place - Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory

7th Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

8th Place - Holden Havlik of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 38-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 34-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 37-6, Fr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 34-13, Sr. over Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

7th Place Match

Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-13, So. over Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-12, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area

4th Place - Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

5th Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

6th Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area

7th Place - Joey Cole of Winner Area

8th Place - Nolan Dvorak of Wagner

1st Place Match

Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-3, Sr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 42-6, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-1)

5th Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 35-8, So. over Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

Joey Cole (Winner Area) 22-9, Jr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 31-19, Jr. (Fall 1:17)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

2nd Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

3rd Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell

5th Place - Charley Pravecek of Winner Area

6th Place - Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory

7th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

8th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

1st Place Match

Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-0, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 5:34)

3rd Place Match

Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 25-15, Jr. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Charlie Patten (Parker) 43-7, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-9, So. (TB-1 2-1)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place - Preston Norrid of Winner Area

3rd Place - Cole Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

4th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

5th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co

6th Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman

7th Place - Levi Wieman of Parker

8th Place - Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 41-2, Jr. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 30-6, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 37-9, So. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 30-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Levi Wieman (Parker) 27-26, Fr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 34-9, Sr. (DQ)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington

2nd Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area

3rd Place - Zach Richardson of Canton

4th Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

6th Place - Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley

7th Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker

8th Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 38-1, Jr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 28-4, Jr. (Fall 6:24)

3rd Place Match

Zach Richardson (Canton) 35-3, Sr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:25)

5th Place Match

Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-6, Jr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 37-11, Sr. (MD 19-5)

7th Place Match

Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 37-13, Sr. over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-11, So. (Dec 5-2)

Girls B - 112

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brittany Rieb of Bon Homme

2nd Place - Alexis Hauge of Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney

3rd Place - Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys

4th Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

Brittany Rieb (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney) 2-1, . (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 3-1, . over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-2, . (Dec 8-7)

Girls B - 129

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme

2nd Place - Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland

3rd Place - Marley Guthmiler of Ipswich/Bowdle

4th Place - Sara Schroder of Canton

1st Place Match

Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 2-1, . (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match

Marley Guthmiler (Ipswich/Bowdle) 3-1, . over Sara Schroder (Canton) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1)

Girls B - 140

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland

2nd Place - Rachel Mastalir of Canton

3rd Place - Emma Neu of Canton

4th Place - Kennadee Shook of Lyman

1st Place Match

Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) 3-0, . over Rachel Mastalir (Canton) 2-1, . (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Emma Neu (Canton) 3-1, . over Kennadee Shook (Lyman) 2-2, . (Dec 8-4)

Girls B - 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kiana Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place - Carly Ballinger of Canton

3rd Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood

4th Place - Kieonna Smith of Canton

1st Place Match

Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-0, . over Carly Ballinger (Canton) 2-1, . (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 3-1, . over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 1-2, . (Fall 2:01)

Girls B - 185

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton

2nd Place - Gia Miller of Viborg Hurley

3rd Place - Emma Murray of Viborg Hurley

4th Place - Kaylee Dean of Canton

5th Place - Kendal Middlen of Canton

Round 1

Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:06)

Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 5:21)

Round 2

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:49)

Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 3

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:36)

Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:26)

Round 4

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:07)

Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:57)

Round 5

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . (Fall 1:25)

Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:53)

Girls B - 275

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton

2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton

3rd Place - Abi Reil of Clark / Willow Lake

4th Place - Lizzy Wallace of Canton

5th Place - Hope Orr of Viborg Hurley

Round 1

Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 1:51)

Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 2:33)

Round 2

Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:26)

Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:56)

Round 3

Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:42)

Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:25)

Round 4

Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 2:52)

Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 5

Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . (Fall 3:58)

Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 3:03)

Girls A -112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eulayla Maynard of CEB-Dupree

2nd Place - Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Eulayla Maynard (CEB-Dupree) 1-0, . over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Dec 7-6)

Girls A-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas

2nd Place - Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Taylor Lindstrom (Douglas) 1-0, . over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Fall 2:13)

Girls A-124 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ally Brunmaier of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

Ally Brunmaier (Aberdeen Central) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A -124 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis

2nd Place - Erika Roth of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Erika Roth (Rapid City Central) 0-1, . (Fall 1:54)

Girls A 131-7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sydney Badwound of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A-131 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hady Cisar of Sf Lincoln

2nd Place - Ae Si Lar of Huron

1st Place Match

Hady Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 1-0, . over Ae Si Lar (Huron) 0-1, . (Fall 3:00)

Girls A-143 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Abbie Culver of Sturgis

2nd Place - Clare Moe of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

Abbie Culver (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Clare Moe (Aberdeen Central) 0-1, . (Fall 2:04)

Girls A-143 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis

2nd Place - Htee Htoo of Huron

1st Place Match

Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Htee Htoo (Huron) 0-1, . (Dec 6-2)

Girls A-167 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place - Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Morgan Woosley (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 3:22)

Girls A-275 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Madison Holmes of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place - Danica MIller of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Madison Holmes (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Danica MIller (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 0:55)

Girls B-112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Darla Barnes of Lemmon/McIntosh

2nd Place - Jewel Gannon of Canton

1st Place Match

Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 1-0, . over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 3:32)

Girls B-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andrea Anderson of Canton

2nd Place - Madelyn Feiock of Viborg Hurley

1st Place Match

Andrea Anderson (Canton) 1-0, . over Madelyn Feiock (Viborg Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 2:48)

Girls B-129 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sierra Stuwe of Potter Co

2nd Place - Tina Shields of Lyman

1st Place Match

Sierra Stuwe (Potter Co) 1-0, . over Tina Shields (Lyman) 0-1, . (Fall 0:46)

Girls B-129 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaryn Warejcka of Canton

2nd Place - Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes

1st Place Match

Jaryn Warejcka (Canton) 1-0, . over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 0-1, . (Dec 10-8)

Girls B-140 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Olivia Geigle of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys

1st Place Match

Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-0, . over Olivia Geigle (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 0-1, . (For.)

Girls B-140 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Morgan Lee of Viborg Hurley

2nd Place - Madelyn Ebright of Canton

1st Place Match

Morgan Lee (Viborg Hurley) 1-0, . over Madelyn Ebright (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 2:44)

Girls B-160 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sydney Wog of Canton

1st Place Match

Sydney Wog (Canton) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls B 160-5th Place

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Xandrea Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock

2nd Place - Eilia Kessler of Viborg-Hurley

1st Place Match

Xandrea Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 1-0, . over Eilia Kessler (Viborg-Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 1:55)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.