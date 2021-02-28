Advertisement

Canton Four-Peats As State B Wrestling Champion

C-Hawks Dynasty Continues
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks remain the gold standard in South Dakota prep wrestling.

A night after winning their second consecutive team dual championship, the C-Hawks won their fourth straight traditional team championship at the South Dakota State Wrestling Meet.

Full team and individual results are listed below.

Canton claims fourth straight title
Canton claims fourth straight title(Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
  • 4th Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
  • 5th Place - Brady Risetter of Redfield Area
  • 6th Place - Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
  • 7th Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place - Tray Weiss of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-1, Fr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 31-4, So. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 35-7, 7th. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 35-10, So. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 26-9, 8th. (Fall 4:42)

7th Place Match

  • Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-7, 8th. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 32-12, 8th. (MD 14-5)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Dragr Monson of Groton Area
  • 2nd Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
  • 4th Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 5th Place - Teague Granum of Canton
  • 6th Place - Ian Metz of Sisseton
  • 7th Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County
  • 8th Place - Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-0, Sr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 26-13, 8th. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 42-8, 8th. (TB-1 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Teague Granum (Canton) 35-7, 8th. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 28-17, 8th. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match

  • Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 29-8, So. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14, 8th. (Dec 1-0)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner
  • 3rd Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
  • 4th Place - Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 5th Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 6th Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
  • 7th Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co
  • 8th Place - Landon Woodward of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Ayson Rice (Canton) 36-0, Fr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 32-9, Fr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 28-7, Jr. over Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-5, Jr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

  • Cade Martian (Harding Co) 28-17, Jr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 26-17, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
  • 2nd Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
  • 3rd Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 4th Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
  • 5th Place - Kale Ask of Canton
  • 6th Place - Keaton Rohlfs of Redfield Area
  • 7th Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-3, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 23-9, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Kale Ask (Canton) 30-9, So. over Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 38-13, So. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-7, 8th. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 23-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 3rd Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area
  • 4th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
  • 5th Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 6th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
  • 7th Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
  • 8th Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-3, Fr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 32-8, So. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Cael Larson (Webster Area) 32-5, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

  • Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4, Jr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:17)

7th Place Match

  • Braden Weiss (Hill City) 30-13, Jr. over Andy Meyer (Canton) 35-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area
  • 2nd Place - Braden Sehr of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
  • 4th Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place - Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area
  • 6th Place - Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place - Brandon Bosworth of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 8th Place - Alec Dobson of Kingsbury Co

1st Place Match

  • Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 48-1, Sr. over Braden Sehr (Canton) 29-2, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 37-10, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 37-9, Sr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

  • Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-13, Sr. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place - Lane Miller of Howard
  • 3rd Place - Mason Fey of Redfield Area
  • 4th Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area
  • 6th Place - Ashton Keller of Canton
  • 7th Place - Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory
  • 8th Place - Riley Roberts of Wagner

1st Place Match

  • Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 40-0, Jr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match

  • Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 49-4, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-11, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-5, So. over Ashton Keller (Canton) 37-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 23-11, Sr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 4th Place - John Callies of Howard
  • 5th Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 6th Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area
  • 7th Place - Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
  • 8th Place - Rylan Peck of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

  • McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 37-6, So. over John Callies (Howard) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-8, So. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 31-6, So. (Fall 2:37)

7th Place Match

  • Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 19-7, Jr. over Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 23-16, Fr. (Inj. 1:18)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area
  • 5th Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 6th Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area
  • 7th Place - Ty Beyer of Howard
  • 8th Place - Parker Noem of Custer

1st Place Match

  • Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 33-1, Fr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-6, Jr. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-8, So. (SV-1 4-3)

7th Place Match

  • Ty Beyer (Howard) 33-10, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sam Kruger of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
  • 4th Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
  • 6th Place - Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory
  • 7th Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 8th Place - Holden Havlik of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 38-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 34-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

  • Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 37-6, Fr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-9, So. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

  • Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 34-13, Sr. over Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

7th Place Match

  • Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-13, So. over Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-12, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 3rd Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area
  • 4th Place - Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 5th Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
  • 6th Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
  • 7th Place - Joey Cole of Winner Area
  • 8th Place - Nolan Dvorak of Wagner

1st Place Match

  • Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-3, Sr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 42-6, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tanner Meyers (Canton) 35-8, So. over Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Joey Cole (Winner Area) 22-9, Jr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 31-19, Jr. (Fall 1:17)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
  • 2nd Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 3rd Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
  • 5th Place - Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
  • 6th Place - Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
  • 7th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
  • 8th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-0, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 5:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 25-15, Jr. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Charlie Patten (Parker) 43-7, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-9, So. (TB-1 2-1)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Preston Norrid of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place - Cole Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 4th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
  • 5th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
  • 6th Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
  • 7th Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
  • 8th Place - Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley

1st Place Match

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 41-2, Jr. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

  • Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 30-6, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 37-9, So. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 30-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

  • Levi Wieman (Parker) 27-26, Fr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 34-9, Sr. (DQ)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
  • 2nd Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
  • 3rd Place - Zach Richardson of Canton
  • 4th Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 5th Place - Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 6th Place - Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley
  • 7th Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
  • 8th Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

  • Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 38-1, Jr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 28-4, Jr. (Fall 6:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach Richardson (Canton) 35-3, Sr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:25)

5th Place Match

  • Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-6, Jr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 37-11, Sr. (MD 19-5)

7th Place Match

  • Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 37-13, Sr. over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-11, So. (Dec 5-2)

Girls B - 112

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brittany Rieb of Bon Homme
  • 2nd Place - Alexis Hauge of Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney
  • 3rd Place - Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
  • 4th Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

  • Brittany Rieb (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney) 2-1, . (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 3-1, . over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-2, . (Dec 8-7)

Girls B - 129

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme
  • 2nd Place - Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland
  • 3rd Place - Marley Guthmiler of Ipswich/Bowdle
  • 4th Place - Sara Schroder of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 2-1, . (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Marley Guthmiler (Ipswich/Bowdle) 3-1, . over Sara Schroder (Canton) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1)

Girls B - 140

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland
  • 2nd Place - Rachel Mastalir of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Emma Neu of Canton
  • 4th Place - Kennadee Shook of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) 3-0, . over Rachel Mastalir (Canton) 2-1, . (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Emma Neu (Canton) 3-1, . over Kennadee Shook (Lyman) 2-2, . (Dec 8-4)

Girls B - 160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kiana Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 2nd Place - Carly Ballinger of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood
  • 4th Place - Kieonna Smith of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-0, . over Carly Ballinger (Canton) 2-1, . (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

  • Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 3-1, . over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 1-2, . (Fall 2:01)

Girls B - 185

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Gia Miller of Viborg Hurley
  • 3rd Place - Emma Murray of Viborg Hurley
  • 4th Place - Kaylee Dean of Canton
  • 5th Place - Kendal Middlen of Canton

Round 1

  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:06)
  • Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 5:21)

Round 2

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:49)
  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 3

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:36)
  • Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:26)

Round 4

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:07)
  • Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:57)

Round 5

  • Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . (Fall 1:25)
  • Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:53)

Girls B - 275

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton
  • 2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton
  • 3rd Place - Abi Reil of Clark / Willow Lake
  • 4th Place - Lizzy Wallace of Canton
  • 5th Place - Hope Orr of Viborg Hurley

Round 1

  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 1:51)
  • Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 2:33)

Round 2

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:26)
  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:56)

Round 3

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:42)
  • Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:25)

Round 4

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 2:52)
  • Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:11)

Round 5

  • Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . (Fall 3:58)
  • Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 3:03)

Girls A -112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Eulayla Maynard of CEB-Dupree
  • 2nd Place - Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Eulayla Maynard (CEB-Dupree) 1-0, . over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Dec 7-6)

Girls A-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
  • 2nd Place - Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Taylor Lindstrom (Douglas) 1-0, . over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Fall 2:13)

Girls A-124 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ally Brunmaier of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Ally Brunmaier (Aberdeen Central) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A -124 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Erika Roth of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

  • Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Erika Roth (Rapid City Central) 0-1, . (Fall 1:54)

Girls A 131-7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sydney Badwound of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls A-131 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Hady Cisar of Sf Lincoln
  • 2nd Place - Ae Si Lar of Huron

1st Place Match

  • Hady Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 1-0, . over Ae Si Lar (Huron) 0-1, . (Fall 3:00)

Girls A-143 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Abbie Culver of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Clare Moe of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Abbie Culver (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Clare Moe (Aberdeen Central) 0-1, . (Fall 2:04)

Girls A-143 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place - Htee Htoo of Huron

1st Place Match

  • Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Htee Htoo (Huron) 0-1, . (Dec 6-2)

Girls A-167 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place - Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Morgan Woosley (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 3:22)

Girls A-275 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Madison Holmes of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place - Danica MIller of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Madison Holmes (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Danica MIller (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 0:55)

Girls B-112 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Darla Barnes of Lemmon/McIntosh
  • 2nd Place - Jewel Gannon of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 1-0, . over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 3:32)

Girls B-112 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Andrea Anderson of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Madelyn Feiock of Viborg Hurley

1st Place Match

  • Andrea Anderson (Canton) 1-0, . over Madelyn Feiock (Viborg Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 2:48)

Girls B-129 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sierra Stuwe of Potter Co
  • 2nd Place - Tina Shields of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Sierra Stuwe (Potter Co) 1-0, . over Tina Shields (Lyman) 0-1, . (Fall 0:46)

Girls B-129 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Jaryn Warejcka of Canton
  • 2nd Place - Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes

1st Place Match

  • Jaryn Warejcka (Canton) 1-0, . over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 0-1, . (Dec 10-8)

Girls B-140 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 2nd Place - Olivia Geigle of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys

1st Place Match

  • Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-0, . over Olivia Geigle (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 0-1, . (For.)

Girls B-140 5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Morgan Lee of Viborg Hurley
  • 2nd Place - Madelyn Ebright of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Morgan Lee (Viborg Hurley) 1-0, . over Madelyn Ebright (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 2:44)

Girls B-160 7th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Sydney Wog of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Sydney Wog (Canton) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls B 160-5th Place

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Xandrea Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 2nd Place - Eilia Kessler of Viborg-Hurley

1st Place Match

  • Xandrea Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 1-0, . over Eilia Kessler (Viborg-Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 1:55)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Final results
Brandon Valley Wins First State A Title & Ends Region’s 49-Year Drought
Sloppy SDSU Stumbles At North Dakota
Coyotes Win 27-20
Coyotes Open The Spring Football Season With Upset At #7 Illinois State
64-58 in GPAC Semifinals
GPAC MEN’S SEMIFINALS-Mount Marty’s Cinderella Run Continues With Double Overtime Upset At Dakota Wesleyan