Canton Four-Peats As State B Wrestling Champion
C-Hawks Dynasty Continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canton C-Hawks remain the gold standard in South Dakota prep wrestling.
A night after winning their second consecutive team dual championship, the C-Hawks won their fourth straight traditional team championship at the South Dakota State Wrestling Meet.
Full team and individual results are listed below.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place - Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 3rd Place - Kipp Cordes of Philip Area
- 4th Place - Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 5th Place - Brady Risetter of Redfield Area
- 6th Place - Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury Co
- 7th Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place - Tray Weiss of Custer
1st Place Match
- Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-1, Fr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kipp Cordes (Philip Area) 31-4, So. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 35-7, 7th. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield Area) 35-10, So. over Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury Co) 26-9, 8th. (Fall 4:42)
7th Place Match
- Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-7, 8th. over Tray Weiss (Custer) 32-12, 8th. (MD 14-5)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dragr Monson of Groton Area
- 2nd Place - Hadley Tobin of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 3rd Place - Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place - Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 5th Place - Teague Granum of Canton
- 6th Place - Ian Metz of Sisseton
- 7th Place - Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 8th Place - Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 40-0, Sr. over Hadley Tobin (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 22-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 26-13, 8th. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 42-8, 8th. (TB-1 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Teague Granum (Canton) 35-7, 8th. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 28-17, 8th. (Dec 9-2)
7th Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 29-8, So. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 22-14, 8th. (Dec 1-0)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place - Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 3rd Place - Kaleb Osborn of Winner Area
- 4th Place - Kyler Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place - Gunnar Kvistad of Clark/Willow Lake
- 6th Place - Ryker Peterson of Philip Area
- 7th Place - Cade Martian of Harding Co
- 8th Place - Landon Woodward of Custer
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 36-0, Fr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 32-9, Fr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Osborn (Winner Area) 28-7, Jr. over Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 39-5, Jr. over Ryker Peterson (Philip Area) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Cade Martian (Harding Co) 28-17, Jr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 26-17, So. (Dec 5-2)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place - Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
- 3rd Place - Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 4th Place - Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 5th Place - Kale Ask of Canton
- 6th Place - Keaton Rohlfs of Redfield Area
- 7th Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place - Dylan Zell of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-3, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 23-9, So. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 33-12, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Kale Ask (Canton) 30-9, So. over Keaton Rohlfs (Redfield Area) 38-13, So. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 27-7, 8th. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury Co) 23-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 3rd Place - Cael Larson of Webster Area
- 4th Place - Parker Geditz of Faulkton Area
- 5th Place - Chase Varilek of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 6th Place - Thane Simons of Philip Area
- 7th Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
- 8th Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-3, Fr. over Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 32-8, So. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Cael Larson (Webster Area) 32-5, Jr. over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 31-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Chase Varilek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-4, Jr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 2:17)
7th Place Match
- Braden Weiss (Hill City) 30-13, Jr. over Andy Meyer (Canton) 35-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area
- 2nd Place - Braden Sehr of Canton
- 3rd Place - Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 4th Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area
- 6th Place - Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 7th Place - Brandon Bosworth of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 8th Place - Alec Dobson of Kingsbury Co
1st Place Match
- Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 48-1, Sr. over Braden Sehr (Canton) 29-2, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 37-10, Sr. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Aaron Gilchrist (Winner Area) 37-9, Sr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-9, So. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Brandon Bosworth (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-13, Sr. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury Co) 30-10, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
- 2nd Place - Lane Miller of Howard
- 3rd Place - Mason Fey of Redfield Area
- 4th Place - Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Blair Blasius of Philip Area
- 6th Place - Ashton Keller of Canton
- 7th Place - Jordan Vosika of Burke/Gregory
- 8th Place - Riley Roberts of Wagner
1st Place Match
- Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 40-0, Jr. over Lane Miller (Howard) 39-1, Sr. (Dec 13-6)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 49-4, Jr. over Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-11, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-5, So. over Ashton Keller (Canton) 37-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) 23-11, Sr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 29-21, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
- 2nd Place - Seth Peterson of Canton
- 3rd Place - Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 4th Place - John Callies of Howard
- 5th Place - Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 6th Place - Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 7th Place - Russell Sheets of Sioux Valley
- 8th Place - Rylan Peck of Burke/Gregory
1st Place Match
- McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 37-6, So. over John Callies (Howard) 38-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-8, So. over Riley Orel (Winner Area) 31-6, So. (Fall 2:37)
7th Place Match
- Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 19-7, Jr. over Rylan Peck (Burke/Gregory) 23-16, Fr. (Inj. 1:18)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place - Jaden Dominisse of Canton
- 3rd Place - Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place - Dylan Whitley of Redfield Area
- 5th Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 7th Place - Ty Beyer of Howard
- 8th Place - Parker Noem of Custer
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 33-1, Fr. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 34-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-6, Jr. over Dylan Whitley (Redfield Area) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-8, So. (SV-1 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Ty Beyer (Howard) 33-10, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sam Kruger of Winner Area
- 2nd Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
- 3rd Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 4th Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
- 6th Place - Tucker Even of Burke/Gregory
- 7th Place - Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 8th Place - Holden Havlik of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 38-0, Sr. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 34-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 37-6, Fr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 38-9, So. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 34-13, Sr. over Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
7th Place Match
- Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-13, So. over Holden Havlik (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 30-12, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Spencer Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place - Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Corbin Schwartz of Redfield Area
- 4th Place - Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 6th Place - Jesse Hostutler of Philip Area
- 7th Place - Joey Cole of Winner Area
- 8th Place - Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
1st Place Match
- Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-3, Sr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 42-6, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 35-8, So. over Jesse Hostutler (Philip Area) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
- Joey Cole (Winner Area) 22-9, Jr. over Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 31-19, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
- 2nd Place - Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 3rd Place - Levi Nightingale of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 4th Place - Caleb McGregor of Newell
- 5th Place - Charley Pravecek of Winner Area
- 6th Place - Taron Serr of Burke/Gregory
- 7th Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
- 8th Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
1st Place Match
- Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 30-0, Sr. over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 5:34)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Nightingale (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Jr. over Caleb McGregor (Newell) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Charley Pravecek (Winner Area) 25-15, Jr. over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 28-15, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 43-7, So. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 37-9, So. (TB-1 2-1)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place - Preston Norrid of Winner Area
- 3rd Place - Cole Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 4th Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
- 5th Place - Grey Gilbert of Harding Co
- 6th Place - Clayton Smith of Marion/Freeman
- 7th Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
- 8th Place - Ethan Nehlich of Tri-Valley
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 41-2, Jr. over Preston Norrid (Winner Area) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 30-6, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding Co) 37-9, So. over Clayton Smith (Marion/Freeman) 30-11, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 27-26, Fr. over Ethan Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 34-9, Sr. (DQ)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Quinten Christensen of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
- 2nd Place - Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
- 3rd Place - Zach Richardson of Canton
- 4th Place - Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Kellen Cassidy of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 6th Place - Collin Graves of Viborg-Hurley
- 7th Place - Geoff Dunkelberger of Parker
- 8th Place - Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
1st Place Match
- Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington) 38-1, Jr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 28-4, Jr. (Fall 6:24)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Richardson (Canton) 35-3, Sr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:25)
5th Place Match
- Kellen Cassidy (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 27-6, Jr. over Collin Graves (Viborg-Hurley) 37-11, Sr. (MD 19-5)
7th Place Match
- Geoff Dunkelberger (Parker) 37-13, Sr. over Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 30-11, So. (Dec 5-2)
Girls B - 112
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brittany Rieb of Bon Homme
- 2nd Place - Alexis Hauge of Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney
- 3rd Place - Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
- 4th Place - Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
1st Place Match
- Brittany Rieb (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon- Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney) 2-1, . (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 3-1, . over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-2, . (Dec 8-7)
Girls B - 129
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Peyton Hellman of Bon Homme
- 2nd Place - Reganne Miles of Iroquois-Doland
- 3rd Place - Marley Guthmiler of Ipswich/Bowdle
- 4th Place - Sara Schroder of Canton
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellman (Bon Homme) 3-0, . over Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) 2-1, . (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match
- Marley Guthmiler (Ipswich/Bowdle) 3-1, . over Sara Schroder (Canton) 2-2, . (Dec 4-1)
Girls B - 140
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland
- 2nd Place - Rachel Mastalir of Canton
- 3rd Place - Emma Neu of Canton
- 4th Place - Kennadee Shook of Lyman
1st Place Match
- Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) 3-0, . over Rachel Mastalir (Canton) 2-1, . (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Emma Neu (Canton) 3-1, . over Kennadee Shook (Lyman) 2-2, . (Dec 8-4)
Girls B - 160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kiana Major of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 2nd Place - Carly Ballinger of Canton
- 3rd Place - Trinity Zopp of Lead Deadwood
- 4th Place - Kieonna Smith of Canton
1st Place Match
- Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-0, . over Carly Ballinger (Canton) 2-1, . (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match
- Trinity Zopp (Lead Deadwood) 3-1, . over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 1-2, . (Fall 2:01)
Girls B - 185
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carlee Laubach of Canton
- 2nd Place - Gia Miller of Viborg Hurley
- 3rd Place - Emma Murray of Viborg Hurley
- 4th Place - Kaylee Dean of Canton
- 5th Place - Kendal Middlen of Canton
Round 1
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:06)
- Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 5:21)
Round 2
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:49)
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 1:11)
Round 3
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:36)
- Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:26)
Round 4
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . (Fall 1:07)
- Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . over Kaylee Dean (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 0:57)
Round 5
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 4-0, . over Gia Miller (Viborg Hurley) 3-1, . (Fall 1:25)
- Emma Murray (Viborg Hurley) 2-2, . over Kendal Middlen (Canton) 0-4, . (Fall 0:53)
Girls B - 275
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton
- 2nd Place - Kiara King of Canton
- 3rd Place - Abi Reil of Clark / Willow Lake
- 4th Place - Lizzy Wallace of Canton
- 5th Place - Hope Orr of Viborg Hurley
Round 1
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 1:51)
- Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 2:33)
Round 2
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:26)
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:56)
Round 3
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 1:42)
- Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 4:25)
Round 4
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . (Fall 2:52)
- Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . over Hope Orr (Viborg Hurley) 1-3, . (Fall 1:11)
Round 5
- Hannah Goodhart (Sisseton) 4-0, . over Kiara King (Canton) 3-1, . (Fall 3:58)
- Lizzy Wallace (Canton) 1-3, . over Abi Reil (Clark / Willow Lake) 1-3, . (Fall 3:03)
Girls A -112 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Eulayla Maynard of CEB-Dupree
- 2nd Place - Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Eulayla Maynard (CEB-Dupree) 1-0, . over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Dec 7-6)
Girls A-112 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Taylor Lindstrom of Douglas
- 2nd Place - Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Taylor Lindstrom (Douglas) 1-0, . over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 0-1, . (Fall 2:13)
Girls A-124 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ally Brunmaier of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Ally Brunmaier (Aberdeen Central) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls A -124 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brooklyn Brant of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Erika Roth of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Erika Roth (Rapid City Central) 0-1, . (Fall 1:54)
Girls A 131-7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sydney Badwound of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls A-131 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hady Cisar of Sf Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Ae Si Lar of Huron
1st Place Match
- Hady Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 1-0, . over Ae Si Lar (Huron) 0-1, . (Fall 3:00)
Girls A-143 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Abbie Culver of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Clare Moe of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Abbie Culver (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Clare Moe (Aberdeen Central) 0-1, . (Fall 2:04)
Girls A-143 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Madison Snyder of Sturgis
- 2nd Place - Htee Htoo of Huron
1st Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 1-0, . over Htee Htoo (Huron) 0-1, . (Dec 6-2)
Girls A-167 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Morgan Woosley of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place - Morgan Lantaff of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Morgan Woosley (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 3:22)
Girls A-275 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Madison Holmes of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place - Danica MIller of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Madison Holmes (Aberdeen Central) 1-0, . over Danica MIller (Harrisburg) 0-1, . (Fall 0:55)
Girls B-112 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Darla Barnes of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 2nd Place - Jewel Gannon of Canton
1st Place Match
- Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 1-0, . over Jewel Gannon (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 3:32)
Girls B-112 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Andrea Anderson of Canton
- 2nd Place - Madelyn Feiock of Viborg Hurley
1st Place Match
- Andrea Anderson (Canton) 1-0, . over Madelyn Feiock (Viborg Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 2:48)
Girls B-129 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sierra Stuwe of Potter Co
- 2nd Place - Tina Shields of Lyman
1st Place Match
- Sierra Stuwe (Potter Co) 1-0, . over Tina Shields (Lyman) 0-1, . (Fall 0:46)
Girls B-129 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaryn Warejcka of Canton
- 2nd Place - Cateri Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes
1st Place Match
- Jaryn Warejcka (Canton) 1-0, . over Cateri Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 0-1, . (Dec 10-8)
Girls B-140 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Olivia Geigle of Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys
1st Place Match
- Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 1-0, . over Olivia Geigle (Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys) 0-1, . (For.)
Girls B-140 5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Morgan Lee of Viborg Hurley
- 2nd Place - Madelyn Ebright of Canton
1st Place Match
- Morgan Lee (Viborg Hurley) 1-0, . over Madelyn Ebright (Canton) 0-1, . (Fall 2:44)
Girls B-160 7th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sydney Wog of Canton
1st Place Match
- Sydney Wog (Canton) 0-0, . over () , . (Bye)
Girls B 160-5th Place
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Xandrea Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
- 2nd Place - Eilia Kessler of Viborg-Hurley
1st Place Match
- Xandrea Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 1-0, . over Eilia Kessler (Viborg-Hurley) 0-1, . (Fall 1:55)
