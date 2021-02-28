Downtown Sioux Falls maps highlights city’s attractions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you don’t spend a lot of time downtown, finding your way around can seem a little daunting.

With about 54 maps showing where some of Downtown Sioux biggest attractions are placed throughout the city, finding your way might be a little easier.

“Some people feel when they get downtown, particularly for visitors and tourist they don’t know everything that is available down here and so there’s way-finding, but we wanted to enhance the signs the directories to let people know all that downtown had to offer so that they would stay down here longer,” said Joe Batcheller, the President of Downtown Sioux Falls inc.

One factor in choosing these maps as a way to promote the city, was the cost.

“This is one of those things where it doesn’t take a huge investment to have a huge impact, it was less than 2,000 dollars to really give people a map of downtown and to show case some of the things were most proud of,” said Patrick Gale, Vice President of Community Investment at Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

The idea behind this project was to get more people, visitors or local, to feel at ease in the city.

“People want to have a downtown that feels safe welcoming, inviting and so we pulled together a group of people that wanted to figure out ways to improve walk-ability and one of the things that is important in doing that is to promote walking,” said Batcheller.

If people are more comfortable walking downtown, it also has the potential to help local businesses.

“The number one activity when people go to a city is to enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the bars and go shopping, so we wanted to make sure that were keeping people downtown as long as possible and so they would frequent the local businesses downtown as well,” said Batcheller.

