First Week of March Looks Great!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The forecast is looking pretty dry for the foreseeable future after the latest system brought some rain, sleet and snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most areas received a trace to 3″ with Sioux Falls receiving about 1″. The heaviest totals fell from northeast of Mitchell to Brookings to Willmar. These areas saw 3-6″ with areas near Willmar picking up almost 8″. The good news is that the snow will melt very quickly with the sunshine and warming temperatures expected.

TONIGHT: It’ll be a mostly quiet night with a clear to partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will bring some extra clouds to northeast South Dakota, but no snow is expected. Winds will be breezy out of the NW through early evening, then becoming W to SW at 5-15 mph for most of the night. Winds will then shift to the N and NE into early Monday morning as the cold front passes through. Lows tonight drop into the teens to near 20, but with the recent snowfall, some areas in southwest MN could briefly drop into the single digits.

MONDAY: High pressure will quickly slide to our southeast. Other than a few morning clouds, expect a mainly sunny sky to begin the first day of March, and first day of Meteorological Spring. A warm front will slide through Monday night, but skies look to remain clear to mostly clear. Winds trend NE at 5-15 mph, but will shift to the S and SE in the afternoon. Winds will increase to 10-20 mph out of the S Monday night as the warm front passes through. Highs range from the upper 20s to mid 30s east to the 40s west. Lows will fall back into the 20s, but expect temperatures to rise overnight into the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: It’ll remain pretty dry with much warmer temperatures. Highs each day will easily get into the 50s with areas west into the 60s. Lows overnight drop back into the 20s and 30s. Winds will be breezy Tuesday, but the rest of the week will be more on the order of 5-15 mph with breezy conditions from time to time.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: Temperatures look to be at its warmest over the weekend with most areas getting into the 60s and Sioux Falls does have a chance of reaching 60°. A few more clouds will trickle in, but still staying dry with a breezy S to SE wind. The next chance of precipitation as of now may not come until the middle of the following week. The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from March 8-14, indicates a warmer, slightly wetter weather pattern.

