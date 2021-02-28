GPAC MEN’S SEMIFINALS-Mount Marty’s Cinderella Run Continues With Double Overtime Upset At Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mount Marty completes the upset over in-state rivalry over Dakota Wesleyan 64-58 in double overtime.

Leading Mount Marty on the afternoon was Elijah Pappas (SR/Rockford, IL) with 18 points on 6-13 shooting from the field and 2-5 from three. Pappas also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals. Jailen Billings (SR/Sioux City, IA) added 14 points on 2-6 shooting from deep. Tyrell Harper (SR/Vermillion, SD) finished with 12 points on 5-12 shooting from the floor. Haper also pulled down 13 rebounds with two assists and three steals. Chad Moran (JR/Honey Creek, IA) added 10 points on 2-5 shooting from the floor and six rebounds.

In the first half of the play, Mount Marty and the Dakota Wesleyan found themselves in a tight, low-scoring affair. The Tigers were able to hold on to the first half with a 24-20 lead over the Lancers.

Coming out of halftime, the Lancers and Tigers were able to keep the contest back and forth. Mount Marty had a late lead with 17 seconds remaining, but Mason Larson’s bucket sent the contest into overtime.

In the first overtime, there a total of ten points combined between the two teams. Mason Larson once again had a late bucket that helped push the contest into a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Mount Marty was able to push their way past the Tigers outscoring them by six points for a 64-58 victory.

Mount Marty will return to action Tuesday, March 2nd as they travel to Northwestern at 7 pm CST.

