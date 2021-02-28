Advertisement

Jackrabbit Men Top Kansas City In Regular Season Finale To Keep Pace With Coyotes

SDSU wins 89-77 to clinch at least second seed in Summit Tournament
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has ensured that the race for the Summit League’s regular season title and tournament top seed will come down to the final day.

SDSU had five players in double figures and defeated Kansas City 89-77 in the regular season finale at Frost Arena.

Douglas Wilson led all scorers with 20 points. Baylor Scheierman, Matt Dentlinger and Luke Appel each scored 16 points and Alex Arians added 11.

The Jackrabbits clinched at least the #2 seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament. If the South Dakota Coyotes lose to North Dakota State tomorrow in Vermillion SDSU will claim the regular season title and top seed. If USD wins they claim the regular season title.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
Jacks win regular season finale over UMKC 89-77
Jackrabbit Men Win Regular Season Finale
Coyotes win 80-71
Coyote Men Defeat NDSU But Lose AJ Plitzuweit To Injury
64-58 in GPAC Semifinals
Mount Marty Upsets Dakota Wesleyan In GPAC Semifinals