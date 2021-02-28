Jackrabbit Men Top Kansas City In Regular Season Finale To Keep Pace With Coyotes

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has ensured that the race for the Summit League’s regular season title and tournament top seed will come down to the final day.

SDSU had five players in double figures and defeated Kansas City 89-77 in the regular season finale at Frost Arena.

Douglas Wilson led all scorers with 20 points. Baylor Scheierman, Matt Dentlinger and Luke Appel each scored 16 points and Alex Arians added 11.

The Jackrabbits clinched at least the #2 seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament. If the South Dakota Coyotes lose to North Dakota State tomorrow in Vermillion SDSU will claim the regular season title and top seed. If USD wins they claim the regular season title.

