Advertisement

NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue

With Assistant Coach Jamal Branco On Bench Days After His Father’s Passing The Trojans End Game On 30-10 Run To Win 80-72
By Zach Borg and DSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An emotional week for the Dakota State women’s basketball team came to a close in perhaps the most stunning, and fitting, way imaginable.

Trailing for most of the North Star Tournament Championship against Bellevue, DSU entered the fourth quarter down 62-50. They would dominated that final frame, outscoring the Bruins to 30-10 to win 80-72 and claim the championship, earning their first bid to the NAIA National Tournament since 2008.

It capped an emotional 48 hours since the death of Dakota State assistant coach Jamal Branco’s father. Branco’s father was giving a pre-game address to the Trojans prior to Thursday’s semifinal with Mayville State when he collapsed during it, passing away later. Branco was on the Dakota State bench for the championship with his mother, brother and family in front row seats across the way.

Morgan Koepsell led all scorers with 20 points. Jessi Giles scored 18 and both Courtney Menning and Savannah Walsdorf scored 15.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Jacks win regular season finale over UMKC 89-77
Jackrabbit Men Top Kansas City In Regular Season Finale To Keep Pace With Coyotes
Jacks win regular season finale over UMKC 89-77
Jackrabbit Men Win Regular Season Finale
Coyotes win 80-71
Coyote Men Defeat NDSU But Lose AJ Plitzuweit To Injury
64-58 in GPAC Semifinals
Mount Marty Upsets Dakota Wesleyan In GPAC Semifinals