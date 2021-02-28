NSIC MEN’S TOURNAMENT-Northern State Advances To Fourth Straight Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team advanced to the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament Championship with a 9-point victory over Minot State. The Wolves will look to win their fourth straight championship, which would be the first for any program in the NSIC.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 72, MINOT 63

Records : NSU 17-1, MINOT 14-1

Attendance: 73

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State trailed 34-26 at the half, however rallied back in the second to seal the semifinal victory

Yet again this season the Wolves held Minot’s leader Max Cody to just three points and one rebounds

Offensively the Wolves shot 46.3% from the floor and 27.3% from the 3-point line

Defensively they held the Beavers to 35.9% from the floor and 20.0% from beyond the arc

Minot State edged out Northern State in rebounds 41-38, however the Wolves tallied 12 second chance points

In addition, Northern notched 36 points in the paint, ten fast break points, nine points off turnovers, and nine bench points

NSU added 18 assists, six made 3-pointers, 6 blocks, and three steals

Three Wolves scored in double figures and Parker Fox notched a double-double

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State will face MSU Moorhead in the championship contest tomorrow at 4 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.