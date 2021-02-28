Advertisement

NSIC MEN’S TOURNAMENT-Northern State Advances To Fourth Straight Championship

Wolves Knock Out Minot State 72-63
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team advanced to the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament Championship with a 9-point victory over Minot State. The Wolves will look to win their fourth straight championship, which would be the first for any program in the NSIC.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 72, MINOT 63

Records: NSU 17-1, MINOT 14-1

Attendance: 73

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern State trailed 34-26 at the half, however rallied back in the second to seal the semifinal victory
  • Yet again this season the Wolves held Minot’s leader Max Cody to just three points and one rebounds
  • Offensively the Wolves shot 46.3% from the floor and 27.3% from the 3-point line
  • Defensively they held the Beavers to 35.9% from the floor and 20.0% from beyond the arc
  • Minot State edged out Northern State in rebounds 41-38, however the Wolves tallied 12 second chance points
  • In addition, Northern notched 36 points in the paint, ten fast break points, nine points off turnovers, and nine bench points
  • NSU added 18 assists, six made 3-pointers, 6 blocks, and three steals
  • Three Wolves scored in double figures and Parker Fox notched a double-double

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Mason Stark: 22 points, 53.3 FG%, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Parker Fox: 18 points, 88.9 FG%, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 2 steals
  • Andrew Kallman: 12 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

UP NEXT

Northern State will face MSU Moorhead in the championship contest tomorrow at 4 p.m. from the Sanford Pentagon. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
Jacks win regular season finale over UMKC 89-77
Jackrabbit Men Top Kansas City In Regular Season Finale To Keep Pace With Coyotes
Jacks win regular season finale over UMKC 89-77
Jackrabbit Men Win Regular Season Finale
Coyotes win 80-71
Coyote Men Defeat NDSU But Lose AJ Plitzuweit To Injury
64-58 in GPAC Semifinals
Mount Marty Upsets Dakota Wesleyan In GPAC Semifinals