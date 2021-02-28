NSIC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT-St. Cloud State Comes From Ten Back To Knock Out Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seed from the NSIC South Division, Augustana women’s basketball, fell short of the NSIC 2021 NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Championship game on Saturday falling to St. Cloud State 72-68.

The Huskies, the No. 2 seed from the NSIC North Division, improve to 12-4 on the season. The Vikings slip to 12-5 on the year.

With 5:26 to go in the fourth quarter, Augustana held its largest lead of the game at 62-52. However, a 9-0 run from the Huskies cut the lead to just one point with 2:51 to go in regulation.

In what became a back-and-forth ending, a jumper from sophomore Aislinn Duffy gave Augustana a three-point lead with 1:44 to go. St. Cloud State then used a 6-0 run, all from free throws, to take a 67-64 lead with 24 seconds on the clock.

After a time out from the Vikings to advance the ball to half court, Hannah Mitby scored on a layup to cut the deficit to just one point, but again, the Huskies sank free throws leading to the final 72-68 score.

The Vikings were led by Duffy with 22 points, tying her career-high, while Mitby added 16 and Luaren Sees totaled 10. Mitby recorded a team-high six rebounds and six assists.

The Huskies were led by Tori Wortz with 18 points and Caitlyn Peterson led the team with 10 rebounds.

The 2021 NCAA Championship selection show is slated for March 7 at 9 p.m. on NCAA.com. The Vikings have been regionally-ranked in each of the first two polls this season with the next ranking due Wednesday, March 3. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for the latest on postseason opportunity.

