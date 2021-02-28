Presentation College fundraising week features musical guests

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic hasn’t made navigating and paying for college any easier. And at Presentation College, that meant that their normal fundraising this time of year wasn’t possible. So they went looking for new solutions.

“We wanted to do something little bit more to bring awareness to student scholarships. And we said, ‘What a beautiful theater we have in downtown Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Community Theatre.” said Matthew Blair, Vice President of Advancement at Presentation College.

So Blair made a phone call to a group he knew would be up for the job.

“I called my good friends the Synergy Twins and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to balmy, warm South Dakota in February and do a benefit concert to help our students at PC?’ And they said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Twin brothers Stephen and Jeff Neil form the Synergy Twins, an electric string duo performing from pubs in South Carolina to cruise lines. And they’ve even landed a performance on NBC’s “Today”. But it’s been a while since they’ve been on stage due to the pandemic.

“It felt weird, like coming back here doing the sound check. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what it feels like.’” said Jeff Neil.

“I feel like we’re back on the stage of the ship. But it’s just not rocking like it typically does.” said Stephen Neil.

But both said when they got the call from Blair asking them to come perform in South Dakota, they said they were excited to play and help aid the college in it’s scholarship fundraising efforts.

“We wouldn’t be here on stage if it wasn’t for scholarship money.” said Stephen Neil.

The group performs Sunday at the Aberdeen Community Theatre, with proceeds going towards scholarships for Presentation students. Blair said it’s a step towards a fresh face of activities Presentation hopes to have down the road.

“We’re going to integrate new and exciting programs into everything that we’re doing in the college community at PC.” said Blair.

