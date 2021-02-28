South Dakota reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials are confirming two new deaths due to the coronavirus and 134 new cases of COVID-19.

The update release Sunday increased the number of fatalities to 1,888 and the number of overall cases to 112,427 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project notes the were about 237 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 31st in the country for new cases per capita, One in every 782 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

Project researchers say the state’s death count is the 41st highest in the country overall and the seventh highest per capita at about 214 deaths per 100,000 people.

