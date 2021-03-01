Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota

Coronavirus testing (AP/file photo)
Coronavirus testing (AP/file photo)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw 43 additional COVID-19 cases Monday as other coronavirus-tracking metrics remained relatively flat.

The latest cases bring total known cases to 112,4470, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases fell by 15 to 1,918.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 1,888.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 92. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 6.7% of the state’s ICU beds, officials say.

According to the Department of Health, 25.6% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, while 13.3% have received both doses. This statistic only factors those oldest to receive a vaccine - age 16 and over - and also includes vaccines administered by federal entities like the IHS and VA.

