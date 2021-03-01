Bars & restaurants across South Dakota highlighted in 605 Magazine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The March issue of 605 Magazine highlights several restaurants across the state. Alana Snyder, the publisher of the magazine, joined Dakota News Now Monday morning to preview some of them.

This month’s issue highlights an Argentinian restaurant in Sioux Falls, a dessert shop in Spearfish, and a new bar called Hello Hi in Downtown Sioux Falls. You can read this month’s issue on 605 Magazine’s website or pick up a physical copy of the magazine at several different locations across the state.

