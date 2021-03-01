Advertisement

Bars & restaurants across South Dakota highlighted in 605 Magazine

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The March issue of 605 Magazine highlights several restaurants across the state. Alana Snyder, the publisher of the magazine, joined Dakota News Now Monday morning to preview some of them.

This month’s issue highlights an Argentinian restaurant in Sioux Falls, a dessert shop in Spearfish, and a new bar called Hello Hi in Downtown Sioux Falls. You can read this month’s issue on 605 Magazine’s website or pick up a physical copy of the magazine at several different locations across the state.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Latest News

Monday Munchies - Candy Cloud Factory
Monday Munchies - Candy Cloud Factory
Monday Munchies - cotton candy Easter Egg
Monday Munchies - cotton candy Easter Egg
Monday Munchies - cotton candy taco
Monday Munchies - cotton candy taco
Monday Munchies - cotton candy burrito
Monday Munchies - cotton candy burrito