Candy Cloud Factory finds niche with unique cotton candy treats

(KSFY)
By Scott Engen
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It started as just a Christmas gift. But now, one cotton candy machine has now grown into an entire operation.

“We just decided to take it and sell it at events, and one thing turned in another and the snowball rolled down the hill,” Edward Clark, co-owner of Candy Cloud Factory, said.

Candy Cloud Factory offers nearly 20 different flavors of cotton candy, and their unique menu of items continues to grow, just like their business.

“It smells great in here, like cotton candy sugar all the time, so you’ll always walk in and out with a smile on your face,” Clark said.

Clark and his business partner, Luke Jessen, run Candy Cloud Factory.

“It’s unique, that’s for sure, we’re the only location in Sioux Falls that offers something like this and I think the best part about it is how happy people are,” Jessen said.

Shortly after moving into their location near Falls Park, COVID-19 hit. Just like everyone else, it forced them to adapt.

“We were able to shift a lot of our business from the storefront to online,” Jessen said. “I never would have imagined all of the orders that would come through without anyone stepping foot in the shop.”

Back at full speed, Candy Cloud Factory is looking forward to the Easter season, and beyond.

“It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been a really exciting journey, stressful through the pandemic, but now we’re reaching the other side of that,” Clark said. “(We’re) really excited to offer a bunch of cotton candy flavors that people maybe have never tried before.”

To see a full list of menu items from Candy Cloud Factory, click here.

