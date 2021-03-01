Advertisement

Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Trojans win North Star title & return to NAIA National Tournament for first time since 2008
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s hard to describe what the last 48 hours were like for the Dakota State women’s basketball team.

Prior to Thursday’s North Star semifinal, DSU assistant coach Jamal Branco’s father collapsed while talking to the team in pregame and later passed away. The Trojans won that game to advance to last night’s championship, where they entered the fourth quarter trailing by Bellevue by 12.

With Branco coaching and his family in the front row, the Trojans ended the game on a 30-10 run to claim the title 80-72 at raucous Trojan Fieldhouse, advancing to their first NAIA National Tournament in 13 years.

The Trojans will learn their opponent and tournament destination on Thursday during the NAIA selection show.

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue

