Former AG Marty Jackley announces AG bid for 2022

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced his plans to run for Attorney General in 2022.

Governor Mike Rounds appointed Jackley attorney general in 2009 amd served until 2019. Jackley unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018 and was defeated by then U.S. Rep. Noem.

“After receiving countless phone calls and emails from supporters across the state, I have decided to announce my candidacy for Attorney General”, said Marty Jackley. “My service as Attorney General, United States Attorney and as a small-town State’s Attorney has prepared me to again undertake the important role the Attorney General has in working with law enforcement in keeping our families safe.”

The announcement comes as the State Legislature is considering impeaching current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his role in a fatal crash.

