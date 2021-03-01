FOUR-PEAT! Northern State Mauls Moorhead To Win Fourth Straight NSIC Tournament Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team became the first NSIC program in tournament history to win four straight titles with a dominant win over MSU Moorhead. The Wolves avenged their loss over the Dragons to close out the regular season, automatically qualifying for the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

Parker Fox, Andrew Kallman, and Tommy Chatman were named to the All-Tournament team, while Mason Stark was named the Tournament MVP. Northern is now 20-5 from the Sanford Pentagon since the 2013 season. Not only is Northern State the only NSIC team to win four straight conference tournament championships, they now hold the crown for most tournament championships overall winning their sixth. In addition, they improve their conference tournament win streak to 15 games.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 78, MSUM 57

Records : NSU 18-1, MSUM 10-4

Attendance: 88

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wolves came out with all cylinders firing, out-scoring the Dragons 45-18 in the first half, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 54.6% from the 3-point line

Northern held Moorhead to 8-of-30 from the floor in the first and ultimately 1-of-15 from beyond the arc in the game

The Dragons tallied 39 points to the Wolves 33 in the second

NSU tallied 38 rebounds, 12 assists, nine made 3-pointers, eight blocks, and six steals

They scored 40 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, and nine fast break and bench points

Three Wolves scored in double figures, led by MVP Mason Stark with 24, hitting 9-of-14 from the field

Northern held their largest lead of the game, 29 points, just a minute into the second half

MSU Moorhead rallied back with under ten to play, however the Wolves shut that down quickly, extending their lead once again with under four minutes to play

The Wolves shot 49.2% from the floor, 45.0% from the 3-point line, and 73.3% from the foul line in the win

Defensively, they held the Dragon starting five, who all average in double figures, to just 29 points

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State will advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament hosted in Aberdeen. Opponents and game information will be announced in the coming days with the NCAA Selection Show scheduled for March 7 at 9:30 p.m. (CT) on ncaa.com. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

