Harrisburg Quarterback Jacob Knuth Commits To Play At Minnesota

Threw for more than 2400 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some big news was made late last night on the prep football scene with Harrisburg quarterback Jacob Knuth announcing via Twitter that he verbally committed to playing college football at Minnesota.

The 6-4 Knuth broke out during his junior season, passing for nearly 2400 yards and 28 touchdowns while running more than 300 yards as well.

He had offers from several other major schools including Iowa and Kansas State.

It’s also a pretty safe bet that he’ll be one of our Pigskin Preview Cover kids when he starts his senior season in August!

