Housing market creates opportunities for home remodels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing market continues to have lots of question marks and homeowners turned to the Sioux Empire Home Show for remodeling ideas.

“Our housing market has been just absolutely crazy,” said John Bowman, the manager for Movin’ On Out.

The pandemic was a major force behind the frenzy in the housing market, and it has been driving a lot of people into South Dakota.

“They want to be somewhere that actually cares about the people and our economy and our small businesses,” said Bowman.

People have also been stuck in their homes.

“More people are staying in their home and not wanting to relocate but wanting to update the look of their home,” said Jenniffer Limoges, owner of Kitchen Refresh.

The Sioux Empire Home show provides a good opportunity for everyone looking to remodel.

“See a visual and talk with the people to get to know what you truly want and what’s going to look best for you,” said Zachery Barber, a wholesaler with American Fence and Playground.

Sunday was the final day of the home show, but all the vendors are ready to assist with whatever update your home may need.

