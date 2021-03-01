Advertisement

Impeachment committee begins work on Ravnsborg case

Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)
Jason Ravnsborg (file photo)(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House Committee will begin hearings this week on the articles of impeachment filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

House lawmakers filed the articles after Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to the Sept. 12 crash where he struck and killed Joe Boever as he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore.

Rep. Ryan Cwach (D, Yankton) is on a 10-member committee appointed by Speaker Spencer Gosch to begin outlining the impeachment process. He told Dakota Radio Group the House State Affairs Committee will hear the articles of impeachment on Wednesday. An amendment will be made to the articles formalizing the select members of the committee that will decide whether or not to recommend impeachment.

The case garnered even more headlines last week when the state released investigate interviews connected to the case.

Rep. Mike Stevens (R, Yankton) told Dakota Radio group the release of those interviews was very unusual. Stevens, a criminal lawyer, called the release “very inappropriate,” saying he believed it disrupted the legal process.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has asked Ravnsborg to step down, ordered the release. In a press conference last week, Sec. of Public Safety Craig Price said the state decided to release the videos because “maintaining public trust is critical.”

