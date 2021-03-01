Advertisement

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.”

The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Latest News

Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks
Survey: Economy grows, but inflation, shipping worries loom
The United States now has three COVID-19 vaccines on the market after Johnson & Johnson's...
Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia