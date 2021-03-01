Advertisement

Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Catalytic converter (file photo)(Manitowoc Police Department/carparts.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are warning about a crime wave targeting a specific car part: catalytic converter thefts.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the Sioux Falls Police Department received six reports of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. He said this is part of a growing trend across the nation, adding that the city has seen 40 to 50 reports in recent months.

A catalytic converter is a device in a vehicle’s exhaust system that cuts down on pollutants and toxic gases. They are made with a small amount of several rare metals, including platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Demand for these metals has surged dramatically in recent years, and thefts targeting catalytic converters have followed suit.

“It’s a quick and easy thing to do,” Clemens said. “They climb under the car, they have some type of saw, they cut off the catalytic converter, and away they go. I don’t think it takes them very long to do that.”

Victims realized there was a problem when their vehicles ran loudly once they turned them on, Clemens said.

Police say the thefts are happening across the city, including in both residential neighborhoods and business parking lots.

The thieves may sell the parts to a salvage yard, or they may sell them online. Clemens said these are difficult crimes to track since there is no serial numbers or records that tie a specific catalytic converter with any particular car.

The vehicle consumer website Edmunds reports vehicles that sit higher off the ground, including pickups and SUVs, are more likely to be targeted since the exhaust system is easier to physically access.

Clemens said police do not have any suspects in the recent thefts. He asked anyone who notices anything suspicious, including people crawling under vehicles, to call police.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Latest News

Survey: Economy grows, but inflation, shipping worries loom
Coronavirus testing (AP/file photo)
43 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota
A Sioux Falls family has had to deal with both of their children being diagnosed with a rare...
Sioux Falls brothers living with Salla disease
The Avera Missouri River Health Center is more than medical care.
Avera Medial Minute: New Gettysburg hospital a testament to community efforts