Advertisement

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources says a preliminary study shows that deer throughout Minnesota have been exposed to a certain class of insecticides.

The DNR says further analysis is required to determine if the presence of the pesticides is high enough to adversely affect deer health. Often referred to as “neonics,” they are the most widely used class of insecticides worldwide and are found in more than 500 commercial and domestic products in the United States.

The DNR launched the project in fall 2019 following a South Dakota study that raised concerns about potential adverse effects of the substances on deer.

Health officials say there is little human health risk from eating venison from deer that may have been exposed to the insecticides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Housing market creates opportunities for home remodels
Housing market creates opportunities for home remodels
Housing market creates opportunities for home remodels
Housing market creates opportunities for home remodels
Survey: Economy grows, but inflation, shipping worries loom
Coronavirus testing (AP/file photo)
43 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota