Summit Regular Title Slips Away From Coyotes Despite Umude’s Effort Against NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State spoiled senior day for the South Dakota Coyotes as the Bison used a 23-6 run in the second half to pull away for the 89-77 victory Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

With the loss, USD (13-10, 11-4 Summit) will be the two seed in the Summit League Tournament and face the seventh seed Western Illinois on Saturday, March 6 at 8:45 p.m at the Sanford Pentagon. This will be the fourth time the Yotes have been the second seed in the tournament.

On senior day, Stanley Umude recorded his fifth 30+ point game of the season finishing with 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting. Umude tied his career-high of five made 3-pointers going 5-of-8 from deep. Sophomore Tasos Kamateros recorded his second career 20+ game with a career-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Kamateros also set a career-high going 5-of-6 from deep, the most 3-pointers the Athens, Greece native has made in a Coyote uniform.

“We didn’t defend as well as we wanted to today,” head coach Todd Lee said. “It’s been a very emotional 24 hours for our group, but couldn’t be more proud of them for what we accomplished this season. Now we will get ready for the conference tournament and get ready to play next Saturday.”

The Bison (13-11, 11-5 Summit) had four players record double-figures led by Sam Griesel with 26 points. Tyree Eady (18), Rocky Kreuser (13) and Jarius Cook (13) rounded out the scoring for the Bison.

In the first game without star guard A.J. Plitzuweit, the Yotes came out firing on all cylinders taking a 11-1 lead into the first media timeout. The Bison fought back after a slow start to make it 27-25 in favor of the Yotes after a Griesel jumper and would take their first lead with just under four minutes left before the break at 30-29. A Griesel 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave them the 40-37 lead heading into the intermission.

The Bison pushed the lead to its largest of the game thus far at 57-50 just after the first media timeout of the second half. South Dakota was able to cut the lead to three points after a Xavier Fuller layup at the 12:15 mark in the second half, but that’s as close as the Yotes would get the rest of the way.

NDSU used a 23-6 run over an eight minute period to push the game out of hand and spoil senior day.

The Bison shot 50.9 percent on 29-of-57 shooting and connected on 11-of-24 3-pointers for 45.8 percent. USD shot 50 percent from the field on 25-of-50 shooting. The Bison dominated on the glass securing 34 rebounds to South Dakota’s 18.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.