Survey: Economy grows, but inflation, shipping worries loom

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey shows continued economic improvement in nine Midwest and Plains states, but business leaders expressed concerns about rising inflation and bottlenecks in the supply chain causing delays.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for February released Monday came in at a strong 69.6 from January’s 67.3. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

But Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said more than eight out of 10 supply managers reported supply bottlenecks and delays of up to five months.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.