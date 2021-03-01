Advertisement

Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

FILE - In this April 27, 2020, file photo, a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Emporia, Kan. Federal...
FILE - In this April 27, 2020, file photo, a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Emporia, Kan. Federal recommendations meant to keep meatpacking workers safe as they return to plants that were shuttered by the coronavirus have little enforcement muscle behind them, fueling anxiety that working conditions could put employees' lives at risk. Major meatpackers JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have said worker safety is their highest priority. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago.

Officials with the United Food and Commercial Workers union say interest in the vaccine is high among workers after the industry took a heavy toll from the virus.

The major meatpacking companies - JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods - say a number of states plan to begin vaccinating meat plant workers this week, including in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

