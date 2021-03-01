Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Meatpacking workers across the country have started receiving coronavirus vaccines and thousands more will have a chance to get their shots this week, offering some peace of mind in an industry that was ravaged by COVID-19 a year ago.

Officials with the United Food and Commercial Workers union say interest in the vaccine is high among workers after the industry took a heavy toll from the virus.

The major meatpacking companies - JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods - say a number of states plan to begin vaccinating meat plant workers this week, including in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

