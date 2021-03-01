USD Women Bury Bison On Senior Day

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota senior Hannah Sjerven tallied her third-straight double-double to lead the Coyotes to an 81-61 senior day victory over North Dakota State on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (16-5, 12-2) set a new Summit League record for consecutive home league wins with 31.

USD honored its five seniors – Sjerven, Liv Korngable, Chloe Lamb, Claudia Kunzer and Monica Arens – ahead of tip-off. This class has never lost at home to a Summit League team and are 52-3 overall on Abbott Court.

“This has been a season full of adversity and challenges that this group of seniors has handled with great leadership and resiliency,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We are so proud of the accomplishments of these young ladies on the court, but what is even more impressive is the impact they have made and will continue to make in their lives outside of basketball.”

Sjerven finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists. It marks her ninth double-double of the season and a season-high for blocks. She moved to second in USD history for blocked shots during the game, passing alumna Amber Hegge (2007-12) with 178 in her Coyote career. Sjerven’s senior campaign includes 20 outings in double figures with seven 20-point games. Korngable added 19 points, a career-high eight assists and career-best five steals.

Freshman Maddie Krull added 11 points in limited minutes for her sixth-straight game in double-digits. Sophomore Macy Guebert made 4-of-4 off the bench to tie her season high of 11 points. Lamb added nine points, while Kunzer pulled down four rebounds with two steals. Lamb tied the school record for consecutive games played with 123. Sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky came off the bench for senior day with seven points and three boards.

North Dakota State (14-8, 9-7 Summit) locked in the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament. The Bison were led by Heaven Hamling for the second-straight game. She followed up yesterday’s 30-point game with 19 on Sunday. All 19 points came in the second half as the Coyote defense held her to 0-for-3 in the first. NDSU’s Ryan Cobbins added 15 and Emily Dietz scored 10.

South Dakota capitalized with 22 points-off turnovers in the game. The Coyotes had 13 steals in forcing 21 turnovers.

The Coyotes shot 43.1 percent (28-of-65) from the floor and 40 percent (10-of-25) from 3. It marked the first time USD’s had 10 3-pointers in a game since Jan. 3, with Guebert and Krull contributing three apiece. The Bison made 38.0 percent (19-of-50) of their shots.

After a back-and-forth start, South Dakota finished off the first half on an 8-0 run to lead 36-18. Korngable hit her signature pull-up jumper from the elbow to take the Coyotes to the break.

The two squads battled through the final two periods, with South Dakota pulling its lead out to as much as 24 in the fourth.

Next on the slate for the Coyotes is the Summit League Tournament to be held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. South Dakota secured the No. 2 seed for the tournament and will play Oral Roberts at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 6.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.