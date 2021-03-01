Advertisement

Warmer Week Ahead

Plenty of Sunshine Included
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Happy first day of March! We’re going to be starting off the month on a cooler note, but then heading into Tuesday and for the rest of the week temperatures will be much warmer - similar to what we saw last week.

Sunshine will continue throughout the week with high pressure in control of the area. Highs on Tuesday being in the 50′s everywhere and that trend will continue into Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures head toward the lower 60′s for parts of the area by the end of this week as that sunshine looks to stick around!

This upcoming weekend will continue with the warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the 50′s and 60′s generally. It’s going to be a sunny weekend too with no major storm systems on the way just yet. Our next chance of precipitation won’t come our way until the beginning of next week as we see a couple of storm systems attempting to move through the Midwest.

