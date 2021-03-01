Warmin’ on Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see plenty of sunshine for our Monday. It will be a little cool out there for most. Highs will range from the low 30s in the east to the low to mid 40s out west. The wind will switch around to the south and that’s going to help bring in warmer weather as we head through the week.

The rest of this week is looking absolutely fantastic! We’re going to have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be well above average. Highs for most of us through this week will be in the mid to upper 50s with 60s possible out in central South Dakota. The wind shouldn’t be too bad either. We just have a stretch of fantastic weather.

Over the weekend, conditions will improve. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with warmer weather out west! We will see clouds start to increase early next week with highs still in the upper 50s and low 60s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers early next week, otherwise, we should stay dry.

