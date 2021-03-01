Advertisement

Warmin’ on Up

Warm Temps and Plenty of Sun
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see plenty of sunshine for our Monday. It will be a little cool out there for most. Highs will range from the low 30s in the east to the low to mid 40s out west. The wind will switch around to the south and that’s going to help bring in warmer weather as we head through the week.

The rest of this week is looking absolutely fantastic! We’re going to have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be well above average. Highs for most of us through this week will be in the mid to upper 50s with 60s possible out in central South Dakota. The wind shouldn’t be too bad either. We just have a stretch of fantastic weather.

Over the weekend, conditions will improve. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with warmer weather out west! We will see clouds start to increase early next week with highs still in the upper 50s and low 60s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers early next week, otherwise, we should stay dry.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File photo
5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Week of March Looks Great!
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Making a Return Tonight
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Snowfall Returns Tonight
Friday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend